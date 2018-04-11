Chris Hook Leaves AMD, Radeon Technology Group (Update: Replacement Named)

Update, 04/11/18, 12:35 pm PT: AMD responded with news of Chris Hook's replacement.



Original publication, 4/11/18, 10:30am PT, with updates:



Chris Hook, AMD's Sr. Director of Global Product Marketing, has announced that he is leaving the company after a 17-year tenure that began with ATI. Hook is responsible for global marketing of a wide range of AMD's products, including Ryzen, Radeon, and Radeon Pro.

Hook made the announcement via his Facebook account and is headed to a new unspecified role that begins at the end of April, but he didn't specify the nature of his new role. Raja Koduri recently left AMD for Intel, and given the long working relationship between the two, speculation will run rampant that Hook will head to Intel to help Koduri with Intel's discrete GPU initiative.

AMD recently appointed two new heads of its Radeon Technologies Group, so Hook's replacement will also be a source of speculation in the coming weeks. In either case, we won't know more details about his destination until later this month. Meanwhile, we've reached out to AMD/Radeon for comment.

EDIT: AMD responded with news of Hook's replacement:

Sasa Marinkovic, Director, Radeon Software Marketing will be taking leadership of AMD Product and Content Marketing. Over his twenty years career at AMD, Sasa has successfully launched several generations of disruptive AMD products and will be responsible for the introduction of the next generation of AMD’s Ryzen and Radeon products. In addition, Chris Hook has left AMD to pursue other opportunities. We thank Chris for his many contributions and wish him well in the next stage of his career.

Here's Hook's statement from Facebook: