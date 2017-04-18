Login | Sign Up
Search

AMD Reveals Pricing For RX 580, RX 570 Partner Cards

by


A new set of graphics cards is now available from AMD. The 500 series has four cards, and true to the company’s reputation on the low prices for its hardware, the new GPUs have starting prices ranging between $79 and $229.

All four GPUs mark the second generation of the current Polaris architecture. The low-end model is the Radeon RX 550, which starts at $79. AMD said that it performs four times better on average than Intel’s integrated graphics, although it didn’t specify the specific series of integrated graphics that it referred to comparison. Its slightly more powerful sibling is the Radeon RX 560, which starts at $99. Both of these cards will use 2 GB of GDDR5 video memory.

Starting at $169, you can get your hands on the higher-tier cards, specifically the Radeon RX 570, which AMD said is your best bet for “maximum 1080p gaming” and features 4 GB of GDDR5 video memory. If you want to play games at 1440p resolution, you can opt for the high-end GPU, the Radeon RX 580, which starts at $229 and has 8 GB of GDDR5 video memory.

As expected, several companies produced their own AIBs of these cards. Specifically, variants of the Radeon RX 570 and 580 are available today. You can take a look at the full list of available models and prices below. The Radeon RX 550 is expected to come out on April 20 while the Radeon RX 560 is scheduled for release sometime in early May.

  • asus E2093U-C_3D_2000_result
  • asus E2108U-C_2000_result
  • asus E2102U-C_3D-2000_result

ASUS

  • RX 570 STRIX 4GB ($179)
  • RX 570 STRIX OC 4GB ($189)

  • GB GV-RX570AORUS-4GD_CandB_result
  • GB GV-RX580AORUS-8GD_CandB_result
  • GB RX570 Gaming 4G_CandB_result
  • GB RX580 XTR AORUS 8GC+B_result

Gigabyte

  • RX 570 Gaming 4GB ($169)
  • RX 570 Aorus 4GB ($179)
  • RX 580 Gaming 4GB ($189)
  • RX 580 Aorus 4GB ($199)
  • RX 580 Gaming 8GB ($219)
  • RX 580 Aorus 8GB ($229)
  • RX 580 Aorus OC 8GB ($259)

  • msi Radeon RX 570 GAMING X 4G_BOX+Card_result
  • msi Radeon RX 580 GAMING X 8G_BOX+Card_result
  • msi Radeon RX 580 GAMING X+ 8G (V341)_BOX+Card_result

MSI

  • RX 570 ARMOR 4G ($175)
  • RX 580 ARMOR 4G ($199)
  • RX 580 ARMOR 8G ($229)
  • RX 580 Gaming 8G ($245)

  • 11266-09_RX570_NITRO+_8GBGDDR5_2DP_2HDMI_DVI_PCIE_LBC_11Apr17
  • 11265-01_RX580_NITRO+_8GBGDDR5_2DP_2HDMI_DVI_PCIE_C03_10Apr17
  • 11265-01_RX580_NITRO+_8GBGDDR5_2DP_2HDMI_DVI_PCIE_C02_10Apr17
  • 11265-01_RX580_NITRO+_8GBGDDR5_2DP_2HDMI_DVI_PCIE_C04_10Apr17
  • 11265-01_RX580_NITRO+_8GBGDDR5_2DP_2HDMI_DVI_PCIE_FBC_10Apr17
  • 11265-01_RX580_NITRO+_8GBGDDR5_2DP_2HDMI_DVI_PCIE_C01_10Apr17
  • 11265-01_RX580_NITRO+_8GBGDDR5_2DP_2HDMI_DVI_PCIE_C05_10Apr17

Sapphire

  • RX 570 Pulse 4GB ($169)
  • RX 570 Nitro+ 4GB ($199)
  • RX 580 Pulse 4GB ($209)
  • RX 580 Pulse 8GB ($229)
  • RX 580 Nitro+ 8GB ($249)
  • RX 580 Nitro+ Limited edition 8GB ($275)

  • powercolor AXRX 570 4GBD5-3DHOC_result
  • powercolor AXRX 580 8GBD5_result
  • powercolor AXRX580 8GBD5-3DH-OC_result

TUL

  • RX 570 4GB Red Dragon ($175)
  • RX 580 4GB Red Dragon ($199)
  • RX 580 8GB Red Dragon ($229)
  • RX 580 8GB Red Devil ($249)
  • RX 580 8GB Red Devil Golden Sample ($269)
About the author
Rexly Peñaflorida

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware news, with a major focus on gaming.

Read more
Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
No comments yet
    Your comment
Most Popular
  1. Sapphire Leads RX 570, RX 580 Charge With Nitro+ Cards
  2. AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB Review
  3. Colorful Reveals iGame GTX1080Ti Vulcan X OC With 2GHz Boost Clock
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices