Colorful Announces iGame GTX1070Ti Vulcan X TOP

The convoy of GeForce GTX 1070 Ti announcements continues with Colorful revealing its upcoming iGame GTX1070Ti Vulcan X TOP graphics card.



Considering that all base/boost clock speeds for GeForce GTX 1070 Ti graphics cards, regardless of manufacturer, are set by Nvidia, it should be no surprise that the iGame GTX1070Ti Vulcan X TOP has a 1,607MHz base frequency and a boost clock of 1,683MHz. Like other recently announced 1070 Ti cards from MSI, Zotac, EVGA, and Inno3D, this GPU features 8GB GDDR5 running at 8Gbps riding a 256-bit bus.



Where the iGame GTX1070Ti Vulcan X TOP attempts to differentiate itself from the crowd is its new Sworizer cooler, 12+2 phase digital power supply reinforced by IPP (iGame Pure Power), and selection of display outputs that include a standard DVI-D, two DisplayPort headers, and a pair of HDMI display outputs. Power is delivered via two 8-pin power connectors.



Colorful stated that its recently overhauled cooler features an improved design that reduces thermal resistance and enhances heat conduction efficiency. The aluminum fins attached to the copper heatpipes are cooled by three 92mm dual ball-bearing "Saw Sickle" fans that the company claimed cools 86% more surface area than traditional dual-slot coolers.



The heatsink is also equipped with a full-cover metal backplate and the company's iGame Status Monitor that allows real-time monitoring of core clocks, core temperature, load line status, and memory usage.



The Colorful iGame GTX1070Ti Vulcan X TOP will be available starting November 2017. Pricing information was not available at the time of press.

