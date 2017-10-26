Trending

Nvidia Officially Details GTX 1070 Ti, Opens Founder's Edition Pre-Orders

Nvidia finally blew the lid of its highly anticipated GeForce GTX 1070 Ti graphics card, revealing full specifications and pricing.

The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti features the same GP104 Pascal GPU under the hood as its predecessor, the GTX 1070. Whereas the previous iteration featured 15 SMs (for 1,920 CUDA cores), the Ti enables four out of the five disabled SM units from the GTX 1070 for a total of 2,432 CUDA cores. Clock rates remain the same as the regular GTX 1070, with a base clock of 1,607MHz and a boost frequency of 1,683MHz.

The remaining specifications remain mostly unchanged, with 8GB of GDDR5 memory running at a speed of 8Gbps across at 256-bit bus. The feature set is also the same as before, with support for VRWorks, 2-way SLI, and display resolutions up to 7680 x 4320 at 60Hz. The display outputs (three DisplayPort 1.4, DVI, HDMI 2.0) remain the same as the original GTX 1070, as does the TDP (180W) and power connectors.

You can pre-order the Founder’s Edition GeForce GTX 1070 Ti directly from Nvidia, priced at $449 (the original cost of the GTX 1070), and we will likely see a slew of third party options break cover now that Nvidia has officially debuted the GPU. The estimated ship date for Nvidia’s pre-orders is slated for November 2, so it appears we won’t have to wait long for these graphics cards to reach consumers' hands.

  • dstarr3 26 October 2017 13:45
    Gotta push some new hot thing out there before the holidays, I guess.
  • shrapnel_indie 26 October 2017 13:54
    Well, it's too early to release Volta... AMD Vega is biting into 1070 sales, and to a lesser degree 1080 sales... Yeah, a holiday release designed to gain back lost sales revenue to Vega.
  • horaciopz 26 October 2017 14:07
    Well I still dont like the positioning of this GPU, I dont feel the need of a GPU between a GTX 1070 and GTX 1080, the gap is too narrow, some high clocked 1070 can match a GTX 1080 reference, I would rather have some more mid range GPU in the space between GTX 1060s and GTX 1070s where the gap is substantial. Something like a GTX 1060ti, even dropping GTX 1070s price to the range of 369-ish $ and put the GTX 1070ti about 419-ish $ could make solid step over everything AMD has to offer.
  • shrapnel_indie 26 October 2017 14:10
    We already have a GTX1060Ti, it's called the GTX1060 6GB.
  • hannibal 26 October 2017 14:13
    There is no marketing need to that price sector. Normal 107p is still selling well so no need (From nvidias viewpoint) to reduce prises in there.
    Vega 56 is Little bit better than 1070 so They needed new weapon in that Front.
  • derekullo 26 October 2017 14:30
    Volta is already scheduled for release in early 2018.
    https://www.pcgamesn.com/nvidia/nvidia-volta-gpu-specifications/#release

    This does feel like a money grab for the holidays.

    But Nvidia is a public company and would be doing a disservice to their shareholders by not trying to capitalize on holiday sales.

    Personally I'm waiting on Volta for my next computer.
  • dstarr3 26 October 2017 15:39
    Yeah, I've got a 980 Ti that's still giving me 1080p/60/Ultra in all my games. If I upgrade, it won't be until something like an 1180 Ti or whatever such a thing would be named. This 10-series of cards has been a pretty big performance bump over the 9-series, but I haven't been wanting for more horsepower just yet.

    That said, in my other machine, I replaced a 770 with a 1060 6GB. That was a night-and-day upgrade, holy cow.
  • Matt_550 26 October 2017 15:40
    But the Vega 56 is impossible t find...

    At that price point though. I may seriously consider an upgrade to that 1070ti. It's slightly below a 1080 for $100 less. You just have to do the overclocking yourself.
  • TJ Hooker 26 October 2017 16:28
    1070 Ti is $50 less than 1080, based on MSRP. Also, even if you can overclock a 1070 Ti to to stock 1080 performance, you could of course overclock a 1080 beyond that...
  • Matt_550 26 October 2017 16:34
    Good point. Forgot about the price reduction with the introduction of the 1080ti. But if it's MSRP is actually suppose to be $399-$430 since the 1070 got cut to $349 it becomes an interesting card. I blame the miners and the rising prices of the 1070s for this. Guess, I'll probably just wait for volta...
