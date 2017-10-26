MSI Jumps Into The GTX 1070 Ti Fray With 5 New Graphics Cards

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

Not one to be left out of a major graphics card launch, MSI has also announced a line of GeForce GTX 1070 Ti series graphics cards.

Given the fact that Nvidia has restricted manufacturers from churning out factory-overclocked video cards, the base / boost clocks on all the graphics card listed here are limited to 1,607MHz / 1,683MHz. All five MSI cards are equipped with 8GB GDDR5X memory running at 8Gbps; sport a single Dual Link DVI-D, one HDMI 2.0b, and three DisplayPort 1.4 ports; and require at least a 500W power supply.

Four out of the five GTX 1070 Ti graphics cards announced by MSI are equipped with various versions of the company's signature Frozr-branded coolers. All Twin Frozr coolers are outfitted with TORX 2.0 fans that direct airflow through aluminum fins bonded to a large nickel-plated copper base via large copper heatpipes. MSI claimed these new Torx fans generate up to 22% more air pressure than the previous Torx Fan technology.

The 1070 Ti Aero, the only GTX 1070 Ti card announced today that doesn’t have a Twin Frozr cooler, features a blower-style radial fan design that channels heated air out of your chassis via a rear exhaust vent.

To prevent bending and twisting, MSI's GTX 1070 Ti cards include solid metal full-cover backplates.

These new graphics cards feature a 10-phase PCB design, as well as military class MIL-STD-810G certified components that the company claimed enables higher stability and reliability.

MSI’s GeForce GTX 1070 Ti-based cards are expected to be available starting November 2017. No information on pricing is available at this time.

