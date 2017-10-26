Trending

MSI Jumps Into The GTX 1070 Ti Fray With 5 New Graphics Cards

By Components 

Not one to be left out of a major graphics card launch, MSI has also announced a line of GeForce GTX 1070 Ti series graphics cards.

Given the fact that Nvidia has restricted manufacturers from churning out factory-overclocked video cards, the base / boost clocks on all the graphics card listed here are limited to 1,607MHz / 1,683MHz. All five MSI cards are equipped with 8GB GDDR5X memory running at 8Gbps; sport a single Dual Link DVI-D, one HDMI 2.0b, and three DisplayPort 1.4 ports; and require at least a 500W power supply.

Four out of the five GTX 1070 Ti graphics cards announced by MSI are equipped with various versions of the company's signature Frozr-branded coolers. All Twin Frozr coolers are outfitted with TORX 2.0 fans that direct airflow through aluminum fins bonded to a large nickel-plated copper base via large copper heatpipes. MSI claimed these new Torx fans generate up to 22% more air pressure than the previous Torx Fan technology.

The 1070 Ti Aero, the only GTX 1070 Ti card announced today that doesn’t have a Twin Frozr cooler, features a blower-style radial fan design that channels heated air out of your chassis via a rear exhaust vent.

To prevent bending and twisting, MSI's GTX 1070 Ti cards include solid metal full-cover backplates.

These new graphics cards feature a 10-phase PCB design, as well as military class MIL-STD-810G certified components that the company claimed enables higher stability and reliability.

MSI’s GeForce GTX 1070 Ti-based cards are expected to be available starting November 2017. No information on pricing is available at this time.

Titanium 8GGaming 8GDuke 8GArmor 8GAero 8G
CUDA Cores2,432
Base / Boost Clock1,607 / 1,683 MHz
Memory Size8GB GDDR5
Memory Data Rate8 Gbps
Power180W
Recommended PSU500W
Direct X12
OpenGL4.5
Power Input6-pin + 8-pin8-pin
Card Dimensions279 x 140 x 42mm312 x 140 x 40mm279 x 140 x 37mm269 x 111 x 35mm
Weight1,093g1,075g1,113g832g824g
8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • czcina 26 October 2017 21:42
    Whats the point of them? they all have the same specs? 5 msi 1070's ti ?
    Reply
  • 10tacle 26 October 2017 22:56
    20312401 said:
    Whats the point of them? they all have the same specs? 5 msi 1070's ti ?

    Nvidia locked down all vendors to using the same base/boost speeds for the 1070Ti. It will be up to each AIB board partner to differentiate their models based on cooling design and internals like power phases for overclocking success through GPU management apps like Afterburner and Precision X.

    I do not agree with that decision, but it is what it is. Let the chips fall where they may in where the 1070Ti stacks up against the 1080 in price/performance, specifically with comparing a factory overclocked 1080 that can be overclocked to a 1070Ti overclocked from its stock speed.
    Reply
  • valeman2012 26 October 2017 22:58
    I want reminder anyone that all Nvidia Geforce GTX 1070 Ti : Memory Type is GDDR5 not GDD5X at all.
    Reply
  • czcina 26 October 2017 23:05
    20312597 said:
    20312401 said:
    Whats the point of them? they all have the same specs? 5 msi 1070's ti ?

    Nvidia locked down all vendors to using the same base/boost speeds for the 1070Ti. It will be up to each AIB board partner to differentiate their models based on cooling design and internals like power phases for overclocking success through GPU management apps like Afterburner and Precision X.

    I do not agree with that decision, but it is what it is. Let the chips fall where they may in where the 1070Ti stacks up against the 1080 in price/performance, specifically with comparing a factory overclocked 1080 that can be overclocked to a 1070Ti overclocked from its stock speed.

    Yeah, I get that, just saying, no point coming out with 5 different ones... Would do one with blower style, one with 2x fans and one with 3 fans I guess, thats 3 ... but 5...:/
    Reply
  • joz 27 October 2017 00:07
    Why isn't there a 1080Ti Titanium :( ?
    Reply
  • gggplaya 27 October 2017 17:50
    They only need maybe 1-2 models. One shorter card with a lower profile, and a larger card with more or larger fans and better voltage regulation components. As long as the cooling is adequate to sustain the boost clock under full load, that's all you need. Perhaps one with quieter fans or something, but that's it. It was earlier stated that you can't overclock the 1070ti right??
    Reply
  • none12345 30 October 2017 22:26
    Why do they need 5 different versions of the same card?

    I could unsterstand 2...one with a better cooler. Even 3 i guess with different coolers. But 3 of those look like they have the same cooler just a different color?

    Just seems like stupid overkill to have 5 versions where 2 at most would be warranted.
    Reply
  • saunupe1911 31 October 2017 14:12
    I just want to see reviews of this thing! How much faster is it?
    Reply