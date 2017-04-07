Login | Sign Up
Search

G.Skill Announces Trident Z RGB DDR4-3333MHz 128GB (16GBx8) Kits

by

G.Skill announced the Trident Z RGB DDR4-3333MHz enthusiast-level memory modules, available in 64GB (8GB x 8) and 128GB (16GB x 8) kits with lighting control software support for the Intel X99 platform. Although the company stated that there is lighting control software support for the Intel X99 platform from “most major motherboard vendors,” a complete list of motherboard support is not available at this time.

According to the press release, these memory kits operate at at 3333MHz frequency, with CL timings of 16-18-18-38 and 1.35V of power and are capable of running at DDR4-3466MHz CL16-18-18-38 in an 8GBx8 configuration and DDR4-3333MHz CL16-18-18-38 in 16GBx8.


The validation stress tests in the screenshot below was performed on an Asus X99-Deluxe II motherboard with an Intel Core i7-6800K processor.

G.Skill also announced new 16GB module-based memory kits for the Intel Z270 platform running at 3866MHz frequency, with CL timings of 18-18-18-38 and 1.35V.  Both validation screenshots were provided by G.Skill:


The following chart lists the full specifications for G.Skill's new DDR4 modules, all of which are optimized for both the X99 and Z270 platforms.

To commemorate the addition of X99 support, G.Skill made a new Trident Z RGB trailer to demonstrate the full-range RGB lighting effect of the full-length light bar on each module.

Trident Z RGB Trailer

These new Trident Z RGB memory kits are scheduled to be released in May 2017, with XMP 2.0 support, and are backed by G.Skill’s limited lifetime warranty. There is no pricing information available at this time.

About the author
Seth Colaner & Steven Lynch

Seth Colaner is the Executive News Editor of Tom's Hardware US. He oversees news, event coverage and peripheral reviews.

Read more
Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
No comments yet
    Your comment
Most Popular
  1. Kingston Expands HyperX Fury DDR4 Lineup With New Colors, Higher Frequencies
  2. Mushkin Redline Ridgeback 16GB DDR4-3200 C20 Dual-Channel Kit Review
  3. Corsair Introduces Wire-Free Vengeance RGB DDR4 Memory (Update: Pricing)
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices