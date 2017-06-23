Login | Sign Up
SilverStone Expands Its Strider Titanium PSU Line

SilverStone expanded its Strider Titanium series with three high capacity and highly efficient PSUs. All of the new models are fully modular and quite compact, given their power specifications.
by

The cryptocurrency mining community is thriving again, so the need for super strong and highly efficient PSUs rises again. That's probably what made SilverStone expand its flagship Strider Titanium line with three new models, featuring capacities that go up to 1.5kW.

All Strider Titanium models are fully modular and have compact dimensions, with the new high-wattage PSUs reaching 18cm depth. For the 1.5kW unit a depth of only 18cm is an amazing feat, considering that the majority of similar capacity PSUs exceed 20cm length. Our only concern is whether the small depth and the overpopulated PCB will affect the output noise, since the fan has to operate at higher speeds in order to offer the desired airflow under those conditions.

For some weird reason all three new Strider units have exactly the same cable configuration. We expected the 1.5kW model to have at least ten PCIe connectors available, something that many miners would appreciate. Lastly, we strongly suspect that the OEM behind those units is Enhance Electronics. SilverStone didn't reveal a pricing scheme or when the new models will be available in the U.S.

LineStrider Titanium
New ModelsST1100-TI, ST1300-TI, ST1500-TI
Max. DC Output1100W, 1300W, 1500W
Power Density
(Watt Per Liter)		ST1100-TI: 474
ST1300-TI: 560
ST1500-TI: 646
PFCActive PFC
Efficiency80 Plus Titanium
ModularYes (fully)
Intel Haswell ReadyYes
Operating temperature0°C ~ 50°C
ProtectionsOver Voltage Protection
Under Voltage Protection
Over Current Protection
Short Circuit Protection
Over Power Protection
Over Temperature Protection
Cooling135mm Fan
Semi-passive operationYes
Connectors1 x 24 / 20-Pin motherboard connector (550mm)
1 x 8 / 4-Pin EPS / ATX 12V connector (750mm) 
1 x 8 / 4-Pin EPS / ATX 12V connector (550mm) 
8 x 8 / 6-Pin PCIE connector ("550mm" x 8) 
16 x SATA connector ("600mm / 150mm / 150mm / 150mm" x 4) 
6 x 4-Pin Peripheral connector ("600mm / 150mm / 150mm" x 2) 
1 x 4-Pin Floppy adapter connector (100mm)
Max Power at +12VST1100-TI: 1100
ST1300-TI: 1300
ST1500-TI: 1500
Dimensions (W x H x D)
150 x 86 x 180mm
ComplianceATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
Warranty5 years
About the author
Aris Mpitziopoulos

Aris Mpitziopoulos is a Contributing Editor at Tom's Hardware US, covering PSUs.

