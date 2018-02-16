Antec Earthwatts Gold Pro 750W PSU Review

Antec used to be a key player in the PSU market, mostly thanks to its close cooperation with Delta Electronics, the largest manufacturer out there (and one of the best). Unfortunately, it has been a really long time since we've seen something new from Antec. But we're glad that's changing.

Its revamped Earthwatts Gold Pro line is based on the highly successful Seasonic Focus platform, which combines high performance and an affordable price tag. There are three Earthwatts Gold Pro units with capacities ranging from 550W to 750W. They all feature 80 PLUS Gold efficiency, and the flagship was tested by Cybenetics, where it achieved ETA-A (88-91%) efficiency and LAMBDA-A- (25-30 dB[A]) noise certifications.

The EA750G Pro features a semi-modular cable design. Moreover, it uses a 120mm fan that promises whisper-quiet operation and a long lifetime. Given Antec's seven-year warranty, prospective owners should have plenty of confidence in the company's build quality. Although some of the competition offers longer coverage, we think anything beyond five years starts getting unrealistic. After all, a PSU's longevity is heavily reliant on external factors, such as the power grid's quality.

Another interesting feature of the EA750G Pro is that it includes a couple of EPS connectors, allowing the PSU to support high-end motherboards. In light of AMD's recent price cuts on Ryzen processors, more enthusiasts may have power-hungry Threadripper models in mind. They'll want a PSU able to deliver plenty of power to the CPU, and the EA750G Pro can do this. For years, we asked manufacturers for more than one EPS connector. Many companies ignored our requests, at least until Threadripper launched. Similarly, a lot of high-end motherboards for Intel CPUs also require two EPS connectors, or one EPS and one ATX12V connector. We're glad Antec addresses those platforms.

Specifications

All necessary protection features are accounted for, since Seasonic, the OEM, pays a lot of attention to them.

According to Antec, its cooling fan uses a relaxed speed profile. We'd concur, given this unit's LAMBDA-A- certification. There are certainly quieter PSUs on the market, but you still can't call the EA750G Pro noisy.

Like all Focus PSUs, the EA750G Pro's 14cm depth means it has a very small footprint. Installing it is consequently a piece of cake, even in a chassis with limited space inside.

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 20 20 62 3 0.3 Watts 100 744 15 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 750

The minor rails are strong enough to satisfy today's requirements, while the +12V rail can deliver the PSU's full capacity on its own, if needed. Finally, the 5VSB rail is a little stronger than the 2.5A maximum we typically find in many of today's power supplies.

Cables & Connectors

Captive Cables Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (560mm) 1 1 18-22AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (680mm) 2 2 18AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (680mm+150mm) 1 2 18AWG No Modular Cables 6+2 pin PCIe (660mm+150mm) 1 2 18AWG No SATA (560mm+150mm+150mm) / Four-pin Molex (+150mm) 2 6 / 2 18AWG No SATA (560mm+150mm) / Four-pin Molex (+150mm) 1 2 / 1 18AWG No AC power cord (1380mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 18AWG -

It would be much better if there weren't so many native cables. The last fixed cable, hosting a couple of PCIe connectors, could be modular. However, others might counter that there's no point in using a 750W PSU in a PC that lacks discrete graphics requiring auxiliary power.

In general, the number of provided cables is satisfactory for this category, and the same goes for available peripheral connectors. Finally, cable lengths and the distance between connectors are both good.

Power Distribution

Since this PSU features a single +12V rail, we do not have anything to say about its power distribution.

