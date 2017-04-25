Login | Sign Up
Cooler Master MasterWatt Maker 1200 MIJ PSU Review

by
13 Comments

Murata Manufacturing is a giant company that designs, manufactures, and supplies advanced electronics. Its products are not budget-oriented. Rather, they boast high quality and enjoy an overwhelmingly positive reputation.

Before now, Murata was already involved in the AC-DC power supply market. But it previously only manufactured server type, open frame, LED lighting power modules, and enclosed front-end PSUs. This is Murata's first time designing and building a desktop PSU, and we're anxious to see the final result. We just hope this isn't a one-off effort, and that Murata hits the PC power supply segment with more models moving forward. It goes without saying, but more OEMs means more choices for companies like Cooler Master.

Increased competition typically makes good power supplies more affordable, though in this case we're looking at a really expensive PSU. Hopefully the MasterWatt Maker 1200 MIJ lives up to the expectations set by its $1000 price tag.

Cooler Master claims that over 160,000 hours were spent by 40 Murata engineers on the project that led to this PSU's creation. Initially, the platform was supposed to be fully digital. In the end, though, they went with an analog platform sporting some digital parts.

This is a strange design choice for a power supply purported to be the best of its generation and an example for future implementations. In our opinion, fully digital platforms are the future of PSUs because they facilitate tighter load regulation and higher efficiency. At the same time, a digital platform is able to balance significantly more variables than an analog one thanks to all of the analog-to-digital converters a modern MCU offers. In conjunction with a capable processor, the architecture can achieve notably improved performance under transient loads.

The only major downside of digital circuits is their higher cost, which should start falling as the PSU industry embraces them more broadly. Complexity tends to increase as well, and that could affect reliability over time. But once there is enough cumulative experience manufacturing digital platforms, we believe that reliability will reach the levels of today's best analog platforms, too.

Specifications

Cooler Master MasterWatt Maker 1200 MIJ
-
  • Manufacturer (OEM)
    Murata
  • Max. DC Output
    1200W
  • Efficiency
    80 PLUS Titanium, ETA-B
  • Modular
    ✓ (Fully)
  • Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
  • Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load)
    0 - 50°C
  • Over Voltage Protection
  • Under Voltage Protection
  • Over Power Protection
  • Over Current Protection (+12V)
  • Over Temperature Protection
  • Short Circuit Protection
  • Surge Protection
  • Inrush Current Protection
  • Fan Failure Protection
  • No Load Operation
  • Cooling
    135mm Loop Dynamic Bearing Fan (Silencio FP)
  • Semi-Passive operation
  • Dimensions
    150 x 86 x 224mm (W x H x D)
  • Weight
    3.24kg (7.14lb)
  • Form Factor
    ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
  • Warranty
    10 Years

Efficiency is as good as it gets based on the 80 PLUS organization's scale. Nonetheless, in the fresh ETA certification which is based on a much stricter methodology the PSU doesn't do so well, because of the decreased efficiency on the 5VSB rail and the low PF. Normally it should be rated as ETA-A but because it didn't meet the 5VSB and PF limits it was dropped to the next category. 

Moreover, fully modular cabling is used, and the suite of protection features includes everything you could hope for.

Cooling is handled by a 135mm Silencio fan that uses a loop dynamic bearing. Cooler Master shared a schematic with us, and, according to its data, the LDB looks to be a fluid dynamic bearing derivative. CM claims that this type of bearing should last for at least 160,000 hours, which would be more than 18 years of consecutive 24x7 operation.

The MasterWatt Maker 1200 MIJ's dimensions are huge, starting with its 224mm depth. The plain MasterWatt 1200 Maker PSU is already large at 200mm-deep. We don't have any problems with large PSUs, though. In fact, we don't really care for compact, high-density power supplies since they're typically also loud. With that said, a PSU this long will undoubtedly complicate the installation process, and it simply won't fit in some enclosures.

Power Specifications

Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps25251003.50.5
Watts130120017.56
Total Max. Power (W)1200

The minor rails provide up to 130W of maximum combined power, while the +12V rail delivers up to 100A if needed. Finally, the 5VSB rail is strong enough with its 17.5W capacity. We like seeing PSUs rated for more than 3A at 5VSB.

Cables & Connectors

Modular Cables
DescriptionCable CountConnector Count (Total)AWG
ATX connector 20+4 pin (700mm)1118-22
4+4 pin EPS12V (690mm)1116
4+4 pin EPS12V (810mm)1116
6+2 pin PCIe (760mm)4416
6+2 pin PCIe (610mm+120mm)4816-18
SATA (550mm+110mm+110mm+110mm)41618
Four-pin Molex (550mm+110mm+110mm+110mm)2818
Four-pin Molex (450mm+90mm+90mm+90mm) / FDD14 / 118-22

The number of PCIe connectors that this PSU offers is amazing, even in its 1200W category. Moreover, you get plenty of SATA and four-pin Molex connectors, while the two EPS connectors ensure compatibility with all high-end motherboards. Given its capacity and cable count, the MasterWatt Maker 1200 MIJ can serve as the foundation for a potent gaming system or workstation with multiple graphics cards installed.

Cooler Master's cable length is satisfactory, though we would like to see more distance between the SATA and peripheral connectors (at least 15cm). The EPS and PCIe connectors use thicker wires for lower voltage drops, while the other connectors employ typical 18-gauge wires.

Power Distribution

Since this PSU features a single +12V rail, we do not have anything to say about its power distribution.

Cooler Master MasterWatt Maker 1200 MIJ
-

  • SR-71 Blackbird
    Can you say not worth it ? Not even close.
    0
  • SoFlaWill
    Quit reading at the price tag. Can I have some of what you're on?
    1
  • dstarr3
    A THOUSAND DOLLARS?! What on Earth would a desktop PSU have to do to be worth $1,000? Clearly nothing that this PSU in particular is doing.
    2
  • dstarr3
    Like, seriously, you could build an entire gaming PC with a different 10-year-warranty PSU for the cost of this one PSU. Simply MUST be targeting the more-money-than-sense crowd here.
    2
  • jcwbnimble
    a
    1
  • jcwbnimble
    What was CM thinking with this product? Are there really people out there that would drop $1K on a power supply that was inferior to units that cost half as much? This sounds like a product that CM agreed to just to get Murata in bed with them for future projects.

    Murata to CM "Sure we'll start making products for you, just agree to buy our first effort regardless of price point, quality, and technological compromises".

    I'm now waiting for the CM case made by Gucci that uses external laptop power supplies, has room for only one 7mm SSD, and can't even accommodate a 7" GPU. I'd pay $1k for it as long as everyone knows it's made by Gucci.
    0
  • jcwbnimble
    Oh, and I forgot to mention that it comes with ribbon cables. How did CM "spare no expense" when it includes basic black ribbon cables? Come on guys, you should have blasted this PSU the second you opened the box and saw ribbon cables on a $1000 power supply.

    AND this thing is huge. Seriously CM?!!! The PSU on my original IBM PC/AT wasn't this large, and that had capacitors the size of D batteries in it.

    Total fail by Murata and even bigger fail by CM for putting their name on it.
    0
  • dstarr3
    lol Someone in the comments is actually trying to defend this product with downvotes. I'm sorry, but at this pricepoint, this product is indefensible.
    1
  • drwho1
    Like everyone is saying, NO Thank You, anyone can build an entire system for $1000 or less WITH a powerful/trusted PSU included.
    0
  • InvalidError
    Anonymous said:
    Oh, and I forgot to mention that it comes with ribbon cables. How did CM "spare no expense" when it includes basic black ribbon cables?

    What is the problem with "basic black ribbon cables"? Personally, those are my favorite. I much prefer that over individual loose wires and braiding that snags on every somewhat sharp corner, screw and anything else that might stick out a bit.

    @Arris: the "some other way" to rectify AC without a bridge is bridge-less APFC where the boost diodes and the APFC FETs effectively replace the input bridge.
    0
  • TheFuzzz
    the box and packaging are nice. $1,000.... It should have a lifetime warranty
    0
  • Aris_Mp
    I also prefer ribbon cables over the rest but yes at this price point indy-sleeved ones would look way better.
    0
  • Evan_83
    I think the idea behind this power supply is that, in 20 years it will still be humming along without worry. now in that time frame many, many updated designs will surface but that does no good right now.

    Also with certain high end electronics, there can be a lengthty break in time usually around 100-200 hours before things settle to the optimum levels.

    I would be interested if this has an affect on the testing results. I would like to see the results of that test before making a final conclusion.

    with that said i doubt the levels will change enough to persuade anyone but i believe it is possible, and that was likely considered by the engineers.

    No other consumer PSU has been built with these types of components, so that's why i feel its a point worth bringing up. I am not defending the price, and Cable preference is so subjective and most people looking at even 150 dollar psu's buy custom cables anyway based on their desired scheme.

    Aris and Toms hardware puts out the most in depth power supply reviews i have been able to find and they do an amazing job, I am hoping for a follow up on this.

    High end desktop power supply components are still average in the electronics industry, and I would be interested in seeing a few of these power supplys compared with 2 or 3 years worth of load on them, ie. corsair 1500 etc....
    0
