Corsair HS50 Gaming Headset Review

With a street price around $50, Corsair's HS50 is naturally an interesting contender. We're certainly not expecting any miracles from such a value-oriented headset. However, we're curious to see if the HS50 can beat higher-end models that put more emphasis on flashy looks.

Corsair's bundle includes the bare necessities. You get the headset itself, a detachable microphone, and a Y-splitter that combines 3.5mm jacks for audio in and mic out.

Specifications

Unfortunately, Corsair is a bit stingy with its technical data. Therefore, we had to take some measurements of our own for the specification table.

Look & Feel

Corsair was clearly going for a matte black plastic look. To provide a bit of contrast, the headband features quilted padding, while the back of the ear pieces are covered with metal mesh. As minimalists, we really like the classy, understated look of this model in carbon, though Corsair also offers blue- and green-highlighted versions. Gamers who favor flashier hardware will disagree with us, but we think gimmicky lighting is overrated. True superiority is demonstrated best by exemplary performance.

The ear pads are made of thin faux leather. In combination with rather loose-fitting foam cushions, they seem quite large. Thanks to their size, these pads cover the ears quite well, and even create a rather tight seal. Nevertheless, the system is not entirely closed.

Unfortunately, there is no way for us to open the ear pieces without risking damage, so we cannot experiment with modifications as we've done in some of our other reviews.

Comfort

Although the HS50 employs a semi-closed design that creates a bearable climate over your ears, it can get uncomfortable after only a few hours. Expect that you'll need a towel to mop up sweat once the action heats up.

Fortunately, the headband's padding is soft and easy to clean. However, the band's fit is much too tight for larger heads. While it is possible to adjust the headband's length on both sides, that doesn't solve the problem. Even fully extended, the HS50 is just a few sizes too small.

The joint mechanism is limited to horizontal adjustments. Thanks to the large cushions, though, this is fully sufficient.

We consider the headset's fit to be good, overall. Just be sure to try it out for yourself before buying if you're worried about comfort during extended gaming sessions (particularly if you have a large head).

Functionality & Interface

The volume control and mute button are both located on the back of the left ear piece. They're both easy to reach and operate. Furthermore, the button is nice and big, so you won't miss it on accident. The potentiometer's synchronization is sufficient, though our sample's left channel activated a bit before the right one. Consider leaving the physical controls at their maximum settings and use Windows' slider to adjust the volume.

Microphone

The detachable microphone plugs in to a jack socket. Its shape ensures the mic goes in one way and is held onto securely. But there is no defined click when you push it in. You'll have to instead rely on the socket's tactile feedback.

Performance-wise, the flexible microphone does what it's supposed to do.

Measurements & Sound-Check



To read about our test methodology in depth, please check out How We Test Gaming Headsets, particularly page 6 where we detail the measurements we take.

We start with a measurement of the microphone's frequency range. For this test, we use a calibrated mic (for reference) in our purpose-built measuring room. This allows us to take comparative measurements and generate a curve that comes close enough for what we're trying to do (even if it isn't the most ideal method for testing Corsair's mic). So, while the limitations of our equipment don't allow us to calculate the microphone's exact frequency response, we do have a reasonable approximation to confirm our subjective impression.

There is a measurable low-cut below ~100 Hz that is also easy to hear, since the microphone is rather weak on bass to begin with. Thus, rumbling sounds should not be much of an issue. Speech intelligibility is impressive. However, the overall output level is not particularly high. You might want to adjust your sound card's settings to slightly boost its level. This might also mean you get some slight residual noise, unfortunately.

The sibilants (hissing sounds) are a little exaggerated. This is due to the fact that high frequencies are raised by almost 12 dB at 5 kHz to 6 kHz. This causes a metallic, cold-sounding impression. But it doesn't affect intelligibility. Only breathing and other air noises are more prevalent than we'd like.

Headphone Measurement



The original curve doesn't look bad, though it does demonstrate a typical bathtub shape. A bass boost of about 5 dB and an almost-9dB exaggeration of the high frequencies leaves no doubt about Corsair's target market.

If the neglected range at ~500 Hz is bolstered by 8 to 9 dB, volume is reduced at 8 kHz by ~5 dB, and loudness decreased by 1 to 2 dB at the 2 kHz mark, you get an almost linear result between 45 Hz and 16 kHz (±3 dB). This sounds significantly better (and also warmer) than the original.