FSP Windale 4 CPU Cooler Review: One Cool Bargain

The FSP Group is primarily known for power stuff: power supplies and uninterruptible power-delivery systems. But the company has recently served up some intriguing CPU-cooling solutions, in the form of four- and six-heatpipe models. The six-heatpipe Windale 6 is the larger version of the quad-heatpipe Windale 4, the latter of which we will be focusing on here. We did some performance testing against similarly sized tower-cooler rivals.

The boxed contents of the FSP Windale 4 include mounting hardware for most modern CPU sockets, although AMD TR4 Threadripper is not currently supported. AMD and Intel socket mounts use a shared backplate for both manufacturers’ CPUs; our test system utilizes the Intel Socket 2011-v3’s integrated motherboard mount option for our Core i7-5930k. FSP includes a small packet of thermal paste, along with mounting hardware, although we will be using our standard thermal compound, Arctic MX-4, as we do for all of our comparison tests.

Specifications

A single 25 x 120mm fan, which can be mounted on either side of the cooling tower, spins up to 1600 RPM to move air over the FSP Windale 4's aluminum cooling fins. The unpainted aluminum fins wrap around four offset copper heatpipes, each 6mm in diameter. The shimmering silver aluminum of the cooling fins contrasts nicely with the gleaming copper heatpipes for a classic, almost steampunk look, of tower coolers of yesteryear.



At the cooler’s base, the four heatpipes group uniformly together beneath the wedge-shaped aluminum mounting block and provide direct contact with the CPU's mounting surface.



