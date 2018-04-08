G.Skill Sniper X 16GB DDR4-3600 C19 Dual-Channel Kit Review: Value in Camouflage

G.Skill’s game-themed memory line, Sniper X, is available in classic camo, urban camo and, just in case you’re trapped behind enemy lines in a simulation with nothing but a pair of heat spreaders for concealment, digital camo. Understanding that people with windowed cases often divert to showmanship before and after a tournament, G.Skill put the real tech underneath those pretty covers.

We’re looking at two 8GB DDR4-3600 modules designed with eight 8Gb ICs rated at CAS 19. Understanding that cycle time is the inverse of frequency, that latency falls just outside of our “performance standard,” which is 1 cycle of latency per 200MHz of data rate, or CAS 18 for DDR4-3600. G.Skill knows that, too, and it has priced this kit to attract value-seeking performance enthusiasts.

Booting at DDR4-2133 CAS15 prior to the enabling of XMP mode, motherboards use its XMP values to automatically reset to DDR4-3600 at 19-19-19-39 primary timings and 1.35V.

G.Skill DRAM carries a lifetime replacement limited warranty.

Memory IC availability is constantly changing, and we’re anxious to put the old DIMMs behind us, yet one kit remains interesting if only because it keeps beating all the newer stuff: T-Force Dark ROG modules used twice as many ICs at half the density to fill both sides with a full rank. That’s strikingly like having two modules on a single slot, and it allows two DIMMS to satisfy the Intel memory controller’s preference for four total ranks.

Once the old ICs are gone, dual-rank DIMMs will only be available at 16GB each (i.e., you’ll need to buy 32GB to get four total ranks). We look forward to testing more 32GB kits, for those who can afford them…

We’ve expanded outward from our Corsair DDR4-4600 review by switching to a board that supports four DIMMs. MSI’s Z370 Godlike Gaming doesn’t have any memory-overclocking advantages of the smaller board used in that review, but it has similar performance scaling and can push several of our kits past DDR4-4000. We’re also retaining the hardware from its review, including its GeForce GTX 1080 card and Toshiba/OCZ NVMe SSD.

