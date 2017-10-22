MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Lightning Z Review

MSI's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Lightning Z is a limited-edition flagship designed to show what the company's engineers can do. The result is an almost 1.7-kilogram behemoth that needs three expansion slots worth of space to deliver high-end air cooling.

The stock specifications that MSI cites may as well be a footnote. Anyone buying such an overbuilt thermal solution surely plans to overclock anyway. So, even though a base 1607 MHz and GPU Boost frequency of 1721 MHz in Lightning Mode already sounds aggressive, we're anticipating more.

Indeed, a high factory-set power target of 300W, in combination with binned GPUs (according to MSI) and top-end cooling guarantees high clock rates under load in real gaming workloads. In addition, MSI overclocks its GDDR5X memory a bit, which should help at high resolutions with anti-aliasing enabled.

Since the actual performance of any third-party card depends on the GPU Boost frequency it can sustain, and thus on cooling, power limits, and processor quality, any review that relies on bar charts is little more than a snapshot of a single specimen. That's why we're putting our emphasis on the actual implementation of each model. To that end, a lot of equipment goes into thoroughly documenting a graphics card's behaviors. If you'd like a peek at what goes into such an evaluation, check out our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB Review. It makes for a good baseline on which MSI builds.

Unboxing, Dimensions & Interfaces

MSI does bundle a number of accessories with its GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Lightning Z, including a real three-slot bracket in matte black, various color highlights that allow for a bit of customization, and a selection of connectors for voltage monitoring.

Exterior

MSI employs a matte, graphite-colored plastic cover that's quite angular in appearance. Yet it's still fairly conservative as far as high-end graphics hardware goes. Those highlights can be changed out to taste; you also get a gold, red, and carbon-fiber-like set to match other components in your PC.

The milky-white plastic inlay provides RGB lighting on the front and back, which you can control through a phone-based app or MSI's Gaming App software. If you have other compatible components installed, their colors and effects can be synchronized. We don't mind the extra bit of flair, even if it does push the upper bounds of classy-looking.

The cooling fins are installed vertically, meaning heated air is pushed up, out the top and down, toward your motherboard. Three auxiliary eight-pin power connector line the card's top edge. They're rotated by 180° so the connector release mechanisms aren't trapped up against heat sink.

The complement of two DisplayPort 1.4-ready connectors, one dual-link DVI-D output, and two HDMI 2.0 ports reflect a growing acceptance of VR HMDs (which use HDMI) and the gradual phasing out of DVI. Of those five interfaces, a maximum of four can be used simultaneously in a multi-monitor setup.

A GPU-Z screenshot provides the most pertinent technical information, even if the GPU Boost values we observed were much higher than MSI's official specifications.



Nvidia

Titan X

(Pascal)

Nvidia

GeForce

GTX 1080 Ti FE

MSI

GTX 1080 Ti

Lightning Z

Nvidia

GeForce

GTX 1080 FE

Nvidia

GeForce

GTX 980 Ti

GPU

GP102

GP102

GP102 GP104

GM200

CUDA Cores

3584

3584

3584 2560

2816

Base Frequency

1417 MHz 1480 MHz

1582 MHz

1607 MHz 1000 MHz Boost Frequency

1531 MHz+ 1582 MHz+

1695 MHz

1733 MHz+ 1076 MHz+ Memory Size & Type

12GB GDDR5X

11GB GDDR5X

11GB GDDR5X 8GB GDDR5X

6GB GDDR5

Die Size

471 mm²

471 mm²

471 mm² 314 mm²

601 mm²

Process Technology

16nm

16nm

16nm 16nm

28nm

Transistors

12 billion

12 billion

12 billion

7.2 billion

8 billion

Streaming Multiprocessors (SM)

28

28

28

20

22

GFLOPS (Base Clock)

10,157

10,609

11,340

8,228

5,632

Texture Units

224

224

224 160

176

Texture Fill Rate

317.4 GT/s 331.5 GT/s 354.4 GT/s

257.1 GT/s 214 GT/s ROPs

96 88 88

64 96

Pixel Fill Rate

136 GPix/s 130.24 GPix/s 139.2 GPix/s

114.2 GPix/s 116.7 GPix/s Memory Data Rate

10Gb/s 11Gb/s 11Gb/s 10Gb/s 7Gb/s Memory Bus

384-bit

352-bit

352-bit 256-bit

384-bit

Memory Bandwidth

480 GB/s

484.4 GB/s

489.3 GB/s 320 GB/s

336 GB/s

L2 Cache

3MB

2816KB

2816KB 2MB

3MB

TDP

250W

250W

300W (PT)

180W

250W

Test System & Measurement Methods

We explained our test system and methodology in How We Test Graphics Cards. If you want to learn more about the procedures we're using in today's review, have a look at that story. In the time since it was published, we also upgraded our CPU and cooling system to rule out any possible host processing bottlenecks.

Here's a short summary in table-form to provide a quick overview:

Test System

System Intel Core i7-6900K @ 4.3 GHz

MSI X99S XPower Gaming Titanium

Corsair Vengeance DDR4-3200

1x 1TB Toshiba OCZ RD400 (M.2, System SSD)

2x 960GB Toshiba OCZ TR150 (Storage, Images)

be quiet Dark Power Pro 11, 850W PSU

Windows 10 Pro (All Updates) Cooler

Alphacool Eisblock XPX

Alphacool Eiszeit 2000 Chiller

2x be quiet! Silent Wings 3 PWM (Closed Case Simulation)

Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut (Used when Switching Coolers) Case

Lian Li PC-T70 with Extension Kit and Mods

Configurations: Open Benchtable, Closed Case Monitor Eizo EV3237-BK Power Intake

Contact-free DC Measurement at PCIe Slot (Using a Riser Card)

Contact-free DC Measurement at External Auxiliary Power Supply Cable

Direct Voltage Measurement at Power Supply

2x Rohde & Schwarz HMO 3054, 500MHz Digital Multi-Channel Oscilloscope with Storage Function

4x Rohde & Schwarz HZO50 Current Probe (1mA - 30A, 100kHz, DC)

4x Rohde & Schwarz HZ355 (10:1 Probes, 500MHz)

1x Rohde & Schwarz HMC 8012 Digital Multimeter with Storage Function Thermography

1x Optris PI640 80Hz Infrared Camera + PI Connect

Real-Time Infrared Monitoring and Recording Acoustics

NTI Audio M2211 (with Calibration File, Low Cut at 50Hz)

Steinberg UR12 (with Phantom Power for Microphones)

Creative X7, Smaart v.7

Custom-Made Proprietary Measurement Chamber, 3.5 x 1.8 x 2.2m (L x D x H)

Perpendicular to Center of Noise Source(s), Measurement Distance of 50cm

Noise Level in dB(A) (Slow), Real-time Frequency Analyzer (RTA)

Graphical Frequency Spectrum of Noise

