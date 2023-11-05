Elegoo Making 3D Printer Large Enough to Print a Toddler

Elegoo has launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund its new giant 3D printer —the OrangeStorm Giga. When we say giant, we mean it. This massive 3D printer comes with a super large-scale build volume that's 2.5-feet wide, 2.5-feet long and more than 3-feet tall, enough to output a small child (made of plastic) The Kickstarter only just launched with a goal of $100,000 but, as of this writing, the campaign has already reached over $2,022,000. It’s expected to release with a $2500 price tag.

The OrangeStorm Giga has a build volume of 800 mm x 800 mm x 1000 mm (31.5" x 31.5" x 39.4"). A mainstream 3D printer is usually 250 x 250 x 250 mm and a large one might be 400 to 500 mm in each dimension. This makes it super efficient for printing large things in one go rather than trying to split them into multiple prints. Just imagine printing a piece of furniture, a near life-size statue or a large helmet that fits on your head. The printer is larger than a small child.

(Image credit: Elegoo)

But what might not be as immediately apparent is that this large capacity also allows for printing multiple things at once. You can add up to three nozzles to the OrangeStorm Giga on the X-axis for a total of four for simultaneous printing. Each nozzle needs to be individually loaded with filament; this makes it possible to print four identical items at once using four different materials.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Elegoo) (Image credit: Elegoo) (Image credit: Elegoo) (Image credit: Elegoo)

The description on the campaign page at Kickstarter has plenty of details about what to expect specification-wise including confirmation for Klipper firmware support. The OrangeStorm Giga features a large, heated bed measuring 31.5 x 31.5 inches. The printer is driven by an RK3328 quad-core processor which has a base speed of 1.5 GHz. The speed can reach as high as 300 mm/s though it's recommended that users operate it around 150mm/s for optimal performance.

Part of the nozzle upgrade includes the use of chrome zirconium copper and a 60-Watt heating pad. The nozzle can reach 300°C and moves with the help of caterpillar tracks rather than cables. The printer also comes with a filament spool holder as well as a portable 7-inch touchscreen that can be used to operate the printer.