Nvidia's Arm-based PC chips for consumers to launch in September 2025, commercial to follow in 2026: Report

Nvidia's Arm-based consumer PC platform, which has reportedly been in development for a while, is set to launch about a year from now, in September 2025, according to DigiTimes. The Arm-based PC platform for Windows is expected to rely on Nvidia's own CPU and GPU designs and will likely target the premium segment of the market.

Nvidia's ambitious client PC platform roadmap includes both internally developed platforms and platforms designed in collaboration with MediaTek. Nvidia is preparing to introduce a high-end Arm-based CPU and GPU platform for consumers in September 2025, with a 'commercial launch in March 2026,' according to the report. It is unclear whether DigiTimes means that Nvidia is set to introduce two platforms: one for consumer computers in September 2025 and another for business and commercial PCs in March 2026, or that Nvidia will formally introduce its PC platform in September and then ship it in volume in March.

Experts in the supply chain suggest that Nvidia will have a strong position to enter the client PC market due to its expertise and domination of the AI server market and discrete PC GPU market, as well as its experience with Grace CPUs and Tegra application processors.

It remains to be seen what exactly Nvidia will offer. Competing for the mainstream PC market segment would involve designing a higher-end processor with built-in graphics akin to those offered by AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm. Given Nvidia's expertise with Tegra, such a system-on-chip will not be uncharted territory for the company. Of course, such an SoC would probably compete against MediaTek's Dimensity processors for Windows PCs in at least some segments.

In addition, Nvidia could introduce a high-performance CPU optimized for gaming and a discrete GPU, a platform that would compete against high-end AMD and Intel x86 platforms for gaming PCs. To make this platform a success, Nvidia needs to ensure that modern games are compatible with its Arm processor and that it can take advantage of its unique capabilities. Considering that Nvidia already works closely with game developers, it could probably ensure compatibility with dozens of titles. Will it be enough to lure in gamers? We don't know.

If the information about Nvidia's plans is accurate, the company's entry into the PC space reflects Nvidia's long-standing interest in challenging AMD and Nvidia on their home turf. This will not be its first attempt to do so. Microsoft initially introduced its Windows on Arm (WOA) platform in 2011 with the Windows RT operating system as well as application processors from Nvidia, Qualcomm, and Texas Instruments. However, this first attempt faced setbacks due to design issues with both the Surface device and the Windows RT OS itself. Eventually, Nvidia essentially put the development of its Tegra processors on hold.

Qualcomm secured exclusivity on Windows on Arm platform in the mid-2010s (well, it was formally called Windows on Snapdragon). It even released several generations of platforms for always-connected PCs (ACPCs), but they never gained traction due to compatibility and performance issues. With the Snapdragon X Elite launch, Qualcomm can finally offer decent performance and compatibility with Windows and Arm, which is better than ever. Still, Qualcomm's exclusivity on Windows on Arm is reportedly ending, which opens doors to other players, including AMD, Nvidia, and MediaTek.