ROG NUC offers powerful performance in a smaller package than a PlayStation 5 — Asus pairs the RTX 5080 laptop GPU with a Core Ultra 9 mobile CPU
Asus new compact gaming PC features two vapor chamber coolers to keep the Ultra 9 CPU and 5080 cool and quiet.
Asus has released an updated ROG NUC for 2025 featuring the latest GPU and CPU hardware for Nvidia and Intel. The new variant features an Intel Core Ultra 9 Arrow Lake-HX series CPU and an RTX 5080 laptop GPU in a form factor smaller than a PlayStation 5.
As the name suggests, the new ROG NUC comes in a portable/compact form factor of 282.4mm tall, 187.7mm deep, and 56.5mm thick. Compared to other consoles, such as the PlayStation 5, the new ROG NUC is 71.3% smaller volume-wise. The NUC is cooled with an integrated triple-fan design and twin vapor chamber coolers that purportedly keep the device silent. One of the fans is dedicated entirely to the CPU and can cool up to 135 watts alone. The chassis features integrated vents on both sides that exhaust air out the rear of the case.
The chassis' ventilation system has been integrated into its aesthetic. The left ROG logo features a perforated design that allows the internal fans to intake cool air. The right side features an RGB-illuminated ROG logo with a cutout at the bottom, enabling the CPU fan to intake air.
For I/O, the ROG NUC has dual USB 3.2 Type-A ports, one 3.2 Type-C port, and a headphone jack in the front. The rear has four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 2.5Gb ethernet, one Thunderbolt 4 port, dual DisplayPort 2.1 connectors, and dual HDMI 2.1 FLR ports. For wireless connectivity, the NUC features a Wi-Fi 7 card.
The Core Ultra 9 CPU inside has 24 cores and operates at up to 5.5 GHz paired with 16GB of DDR5-6400 memory, which is expandable up to 96GB. Asus did not share the exact model number of the CPU, but based on the peak turbo clocks of the Ultra 9 chip, it is inevitably the Core Ultra 9 285HX, Intel's flagship Arrow Lake mobile CPU.
The RTX 5080 inside the ROG NUC 2025 is the mobile variant, featuring Nvidia's new Blackwell GPU architecture, 7,680 CUDA cores, 60 SMs, 16GB of GDDR7 on a 256-bit interface, and a variable TDP of 80-150W. Due to the vapor chamber coolers on the NUC, we wouldn't be surprised if Asus is pushing power near the 150W limit, but Asus did not state a TDP in the specs, so we can only presume what it might be. Overclocking is fully supported with overclocking controls in the UEFI/BIOS, with performance monitoring and fan controls available in Asus' Armory Crate software.
We have yet to find a price on Asus' newly updated ROG NUC from itself or any vendor selling the PC, but if history is anything to go by, this new system will be anything but cheap.
Aaron Klotz is a contributing writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering news related to computer hardware such as CPUs, and graphics cards.