For I/O, the ROG NUC has dual USB 3.2 Type-A ports, one 3.2 Type-C port, and a headphone jack in the front. The rear has four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 2.5Gb ethernet, one Thunderbolt 4 port, dual DisplayPort 2.1 connectors, and dual HDMI 2.1 FLR ports. For wireless connectivity, the NUC features a Wi-Fi 7 card.

The Core Ultra 9 CPU inside has 24 cores and operates at up to 5.5 GHz paired with 16GB of DDR5-6400 memory, which is expandable up to 96GB. Asus did not share the exact model number of the CPU, but based on the peak turbo clocks of the Ultra 9 chip, it is inevitably the Core Ultra 9 285HX, Intel's flagship Arrow Lake mobile CPU.

The RTX 5080 inside the ROG NUC 2025 is the mobile variant, featuring Nvidia's new Blackwell GPU architecture, 7,680 CUDA cores, 60 SMs, 16GB of GDDR7 on a 256-bit interface, and a variable TDP of 80-150W. Due to the vapor chamber coolers on the NUC, we wouldn't be surprised if Asus is pushing power near the 150W limit, but Asus did not state a TDP in the specs, so we can only presume what it might be. Overclocking is fully supported with overclocking controls in the UEFI/BIOS, with performance monitoring and fan controls available in Asus' Armory Crate software.

We have yet to find a price on Asus' newly updated ROG NUC from itself or any vendor selling the PC, but if history is anything to go by, this new system will be anything but cheap.