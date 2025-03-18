Asus' mini supercomputer taps Nvidia Grace Blackwell chip for 1,000 AI TOPS

The Asus version of Nvidia's Project Digits.

Ascent GX10
(Image credit: Asus)

Asus has lifted the curtains of the Ascent GX10, the company's rendition of Nvidia's Project Digits. Leveraging the chipmaker's GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, the Ascent GX10 offers up to 1,000 TOPS of AI performance.

Like Project Digits, the Ascent GX10 is a mini-PC that can be placed on your desk. You just need to connect a keyboard, mouse, and monitor to it to have a powerful AI supercomputer at your disposal. Asus hasn't liberated the product page for the Ascent GX10, so all the specifications we have on the mini-PC come from the press release.

The GB10, the heart of the Ascent GX10, combines Nvidia's Grace CPU and Blackwell GPU. However, the GB10 is a shrunk-down version of Nvidia's Grace Blackwell Superchip.

The Grace CPU features a 20-core Arm design comprising 10 Cortex-X925 and 10 Cortex-A725 cores. It is connected to Nvidia's latest Blackwell GPU through a high-performance NVLink-C2C interconnect. In unison, the GB10 delivers up to 1 PFLOP (1,000 TFLOPS) of FP4 performance.

Ascent GX10, Bringing AI Power To Developer's Fingertips

“AI is transforming every industry, and the ASUS Ascent GX10 is designed to bring this transformative power to every developer’s fingertips,” said KuoWei Chao, General Manager of ASUS IoT and NUC Business Group in the press release. “By integrating the NVIDIA Grace Blackwell Superchip, we are providing a powerful yet compact tool that enables developers, data scientists, and AI researchers to innovate and push the boundaries of AI right from their desks.”

The Ascent GX10 also has 128GB of unified system memory, which allows the device to handle AI models with up to 200 billion parameters. While Asus didn't reveal the memory's specifications, it should use the same LPDDR5x as Project Digits and up to 4TB of M.2 NVMe storage with self-encryption.

The device has Nvidia's ConnectX network interface as part of its networking capabilities, meaning you can hook up to Ascend GX10 systems for larger AI models, such as Llama 3.1, which flaunts up to 405 billion parameters.

Without a product page or additional renders, we can't know for sure what kind of connectivity the Ascend GX10 will offer. For reference, Project Digits has four USB4 Type-C ports, Wi-Fi, an Ethernet port, and one HDMI 2.1a port for the display.

Asus hasn't revealed the Ascent GX10's availability or pricing. Project Digits will hit the market in May, starting at $3,000, and we expect the AScent GX10 to have similar availability and pricing.

