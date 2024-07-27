Liquid-cooled mini-PC lives inside a fish-tank-looking case — Tecno x Geekom Mega Mini Gaming G1 features a Core i9-13900H CPU and RTX 4060 GPU

Mini PC specialist Geekom has unveiled a striking new collaborative liquid-cooled design that it will launch soon, reports Spain’s AndroidPC. The Tecno x Geekom Mega Mini Gaming G1 is perhaps the first fish tank-inspired design to enter the increasingly competitive mini PC arena.

The triple-window chassis could be a crowd-stopper when it debuts at IFA 2024 (September 6-10), providing a great view of the custom liquid cooling system and central 120mm RGB fan. The Mega Mini Gaming G1 isn’t just a pretty face, though. It packs an Intel Core i9-13900H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, and plenty of ports.

Whenever we look at mini PC news, we like to check the device dimensions up-front to assess how miniature it is. This device is 255 x 150 x 150mm, which makes it a 6 by 6-inch box that is 10 inches tall, resulting in a volume of about six liters. Those dimensions make the Tecno x Geekom Mega Mini Gaming G1 large by common mini PC standards. Still, discrete GPU-packing models are typically larger than standard models, and a large part of this device’s appeal will be its sizable RGB-infused visual impact. From looking at the design, we are pretty sure Tecno x Geekom could have made the unit relatively a bit smaller, as there’s lots of space inside, as revealed by the 270-degree windowed view, but that would miss the point.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Spec Tecno x Geekom Mega Mini Gaming G1 CPU Intel Core i9-13900H with 14C / 20T, up to 5.4 GHz GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU with 8GB VRAM Memory Up to 64 GB of DDR4-5200 Storage Up to 4TB SSD (dual M.2 2280 SSD slots) Ports 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 3.0, USB 2.0 (Type-A) ports. USB 4 and USB-C Thunderbolt (Type-C) ports. OCuLink port, SD card slot, 2x HDMI 2.0, 2.5 G Ethernet, 3.5mm audio, DC-in barrel jack. Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 Cooling Heatsink and radiator with 6,888 mm2 surface area using compact L-shaped design, pump with 360ml coolant, dual fans (120mm and 70mm) Physical 255 x 150 x 150mm, 6 liters capacity

We’ve put most of the custom cooling information in the table, and it looks like a lot of work went into making this visually appealing design, which is center stage in the Mega Mini Gaming G1. We also note that a status display is present atop the front window.

In the product shots shared by the Spanish source, we can see the little display provides real-time CPU usage and performance data. It is configurable via software from Tecno, so you can adjust the display to show other stats like RAM usage, GPU load, etc.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Geekom via AndroidPC.es) (Image credit: Geekom via AndroidPC.es) (Image credit: Geekom via AndroidPC.es)

A compact 330W GaN charger plugs into the barrel jack. We don’t have the dimensions or images of the charger, but hopefully, the GaN technology will reduce it somewhat compared to the average size of a 300W+ power brick.

Reports suggest the Mega Mini Gaming G1 comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed and is also Linux compatible.

According to the source, the Geekom Mega Mini Gaming G1 PC pricing and availability details will be released “soon.” You can check out this device and more next month at booth H11.2-128, part of Geekom’s IFA 2024 Berlin exhibit.