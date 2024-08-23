First Ryzen AI HX 9 370-powered mini PC reviewed, delivers solid gaming performance

Reviewer says Soyo S9 mini PC can run AAA games at medium settings

Soyo S9 AI mini PC
(Image credit: ETA Prime)

The first review of a mini PC using AMD’s new Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU has arrived, roughly two months ahead of the expected release of the tiny desktop computer. It’s the Soyo S9 AI mini PC, one of several such products in the pipeline for release. YouTube creator ETA Prime got his hands on a prototype of the computer and put it through its paces.

The Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Strix Point CPU in the Soyo S9 AI uses AMD’s new Zen 5 architecture, with a total of 12 cores. Four of those are Zen 5 cores, while eight are slightly denser Zen 5c cores. Testing confirms the new CPU has 16 Compute Units (up from 12), which helps with performance.

This Mini PC Has The Most Powerful 890M iGPU Ryzen Ai 9 HX 370 First Look - YouTube This Mini PC Has The Most Powerful 890M iGPU Ryzen Ai 9 HX 370 First Look - YouTube
The Soyo S9 AI mini PC includes two USB-A ports and a single USB-C port on the front. At the time of review, however, the front USB-C port was not functioning. On the rear of the computer are two HDMI ports, an Ethernet port, two more USB-A ports, and a USB-C port. ETA Prime could not verify if the rear USB-C port would support the USB 4 standard, but was told the front port should (when it's made functional.)

Soyo S9 AI mini PC front panel
Soyo S9 AI mini PC front panel(Image credit: ETA Prime)

Among other positives for the upcoming mini PC, according to ETA Prime, the computer has a total of three M.2 NVMe PCIe 4 SSD slots. One of those wasn’t working on his review prototype, but that’s an issue sure to be resolved before production. 

NVMe ports on Soyo S9 AI mini PC

(Image credit: ETA Prime)

The computer utilizes LPDDR5X RAM and is available with 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB. The downside here is that upgrading the RAM won’t be a possibility, since the LPDDR5X is soldered to the mainboard.

It’s important to note that this mini PC lacks a discrete GPU, but that doesn’t mean you should discount its capabilities. Graphics are upgraded from RDNA3 to RDNA 3.5, and ETA Prime found several AAA games played with impressive frame rates at 1080p resolution. The reviewer tested gaming titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon Forbidden West, and more. In Prime’s words, “With the new Radeon 890M iGPU this mini PC can run AAA Games like a BOSS.”

Gameplay test results on Soyo S9 AI mini PC prototype
GameSettingsFrame Rate in frames per second
Cyberpunk 20771080p, Low, FSR balanced74 average FPS
Starfield1080p, Low, 50% resolution scaling, Frame Gen78 average FPS
Hogwarts Legacy1080p, Low, FSR Balanced72 average FPS
Mortal Kombat 11080p, Medium, FSR Balanced60 average FPS
Horizon Forbidden West1080p, Low, Frame Gen60-70 FPS
Ghost of Tsushima1080p, Medium, FSR 3.1 Balanced, Frame Gen62-73 FPS
Red Dead Redemption 21080p, Low, FSR balanced76 average FPS

Granted, he couldn’t achieve those frame rates with the highest graphics settings, but neither was he forced to dial everything down to the bare minimums, either. The last-generation series, Prime pointed out, needed either lower-quality FSR profiles or reduced resolution.

The exact release date and pricing for the Soyo S9 AI mini PC remain unannounced, but the computer is anticipated to drop by mid-October. Soyo is apparently on the fence about pricing and asked Prime to poll his viewers for their thoughts on what they’d be willing to pay for such a PC.

