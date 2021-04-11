Building Ikigai, My Award-Winning Wooden PC Mod

I used a Cooler Master SFX power supply for this project that is going at the top of the case. I played around with the orientation of this seeing how the wiring would look, facing the wires towards the front was the best option.This got a Wenge enclosure and Kumiko grill piece as well.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Since Wenge is so strong, I decided to make a thinner enclosure, and made a few test pieces as usual to get the basic dimensions. I then resawed some Wenge stock with my bandsaw and glued it together.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

I wanted the grain to be continuous like the main case Wenge so I cut it accordingly:

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

To fit with the rest of the case, I used dovetail joinery again for the corners. I did this the same way I built the main case joints but without the miter in the corners. Here are the joints cut before getting cleaned up.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

After a bit of cleanup, the joints fit together and the basic power supply compartment is done.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

I used the CNC machine again to make mounting holes for the power supply. This will be glued up in a later step.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Next, I needed to attach the power supply compartment to the acrylic distribution panel. I achieved this by making a small rabbet in the front of the compartment that would fit over the front of the acrylic.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

I then made some holes in the bottom of the Wenge to put screws into the acrylic. I also machined some vent holes so the power supply could breathe and so the cables could exit the compartment and head to their respective locations.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

One final step before I could take the case further was to attach the acrylic to the Wenge frame. To do this, I made a groove in the Wenge for the acrylic to sit in.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

I then made holes in the top and bottom of the wenge for bolts that would attach it all together. With this done, it became one cohesive unit and I could lay out where the graphics card and motherboard would interact with the bottom of the case.