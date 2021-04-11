Trending

Building Ikigai, My Award-Winning Wooden PC Mod

Here’s how I built a unique mod, combining CNC with hand woodworking.

I used a Cooler Master SFX power supply for this project that is going at the top of the case. I played around with the orientation of this seeing how the wiring would look, facing the wires towards the front was the best option.This got a Wenge enclosure and Kumiko grill piece as well.

Ikigai All Wood Case Mod

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Since Wenge is so strong, I decided to make a thinner enclosure, and made a few test pieces as usual to get the basic dimensions. I then resawed some Wenge stock with my bandsaw and glued it together.

Ikigai All Wood Case Mod

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

I wanted the grain to be continuous like the main case Wenge so I cut it accordingly:

Ikigai All Wood Case Mod

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

To fit with the rest of the case, I used dovetail joinery again for the corners. I did this the same way I built the main case joints but without the miter in the corners.  Here are the joints cut before getting cleaned up.

Ikigai All Wood Case Mod

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

After a bit of cleanup, the joints fit together and the basic power supply compartment is done.

Ikigai All Wood Case Mod

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

I used the CNC machine again to make mounting holes for the power supply.  This will be glued up in a later step.

Ikigai All Wood Case Mod

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Next, I needed to attach the power supply compartment to the acrylic distribution panel.  I achieved this by making a small rabbet in the front of the compartment that would fit over the front of the acrylic.

Ikigai All Wood Case Mod

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Ikigai All Wood Case Mod

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

I then made some holes in the bottom of the Wenge to put screws into the acrylic. I also machined some vent holes so the power supply could breathe and so the cables could exit the compartment and head to their respective locations.

Ikigai All Wood Case Mod

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Ikigai All Wood Case Mod

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

One final step before I could take the case further was to attach the acrylic to the Wenge frame. To do this, I made a groove in the Wenge for the acrylic to sit in.

Ikigai All Wood Case Mod

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

I then made holes in the top and bottom of the wenge for bolts that would attach it all together. With this done, it became one cohesive unit and I could lay out where the graphics card and motherboard would interact with the bottom of the case.

Ikigai All Wood Case Mod

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
3 Comments
  • Unolocogringo 11 April 2021 18:07
    Absolutely beautiful work/creativity.
    Thank you for sharing this with us.
  • waltc3 11 April 2021 19:01
    Incredible, masterful...my head began to throb just looking at all the disparate steps and preparations...;) Bravo.
  • Metal Messiah. 11 April 2021 23:13
    Looks pretty cool ! Awesome work.
