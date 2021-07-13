By default, Windows 11's taskbar is a decent size, but what if you want it a little bigger so you can see the icons better? Conversely, what if you want it a little smaller so you can fit more of your content on the screen at once?

The good news is that, using a simple registry tweak, you can set the taskbar in Windows 11 to one of three sizes: small, medium or large, with the medium size being the same as the default. The size will effect both the bar itself and any icons within it, including the Start, search and task view buttons.

The height may vary based on your screen resolution, but on our full HD screen, the default or medium taskbar height was 48 pixels, the large height was 72 pixels and the small height was 32 pixels.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

How to Change the Taskbar Size in Windows 11

1. Open Regedit. You can do by hitting Windows key + R and typing regedit or by searching for regedit, using the search menu.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

2. Navigate to HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\Advanced.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

3. Create a new DWORD (32-bit) Value by right clicking in the right window pane and selecting New->DWORD (32-bit) Value.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

4. Name the value TaskbarSi.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

5. Set the value to one of the following to 0, 1 or 2 which give you small, medium or large. You set the value by double clicking on TaskbarSi.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

6. Close Regedit and reboot.

You will now have the size of taskbar icons you set. If you don't like it, you can always go back and change it. And, if you want some more changes, you can always move the taskbar to the top of the Windows 11 desktop or bring back the Windows 10 File Explorer in Windows 11.