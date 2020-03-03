How to Create a Local Account in Windows 10

When setting up a Windows 10 profile for the first time, Microsoft requires the use or creation of a Microsoft account. If you don't want the computer linked to your Microsoft account, you can use a local account.

There are two ways to start using a local account in Windows 10. You can change your current profile into a local account or create a separate local profile.

Change Current Profile into a Local Account

This process will turn your current Microsoft account profile into a local Windows 10 profile.

1. Open the Settings menu and go to Accounts > Your info. This will open a screen with account options for your current Windows 10 profile.

2. Click Sign in with a local account instead. You will be prompted to confirm your Microsoft account password. Follow the prompts to complete the local account creation.

Create a Separate Local Profile

Create a local profile separate from your current profile using this process.

1. Open the Settings menu and go to Accounts > Family & other users. This will open a menu with options to create additional profiles.

2. Click Add someone else to this PC. A wizard will appear to guide the account creation process.

3. Select I don’t have this person’s sign-in information at the bottom of the window.

4. Choose Add a user without a Microsoft account. This will open the local profile account creation form.

5. Create a username and password for the local profile. Click next and follow the prompts to complete the account creation.

