How To Reclaim Hard Drive Space After Call of Duty Modern Warfare 1.28 Update

Yesterday, we mentioned that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 1.28 update would make it possible to uninstall portions of the game. Now, that update is live and we're going to show you how to reclaim some hard drive space.

How to modify your Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Install

To begin, you'll need to open up the Battle.net launch and head to the settings. To do this, click on the Blizzard logo in the upper-left corner and select "Settings."

(Image credit: Tomshardware)

Once in settings, navigate to the Game Settings option that now appears on the left sidebar. Then click "Modify Install".

(Image credit: Tomshardware)

The modify installation screen will appear, with the option to "Modify Install." Click on that to proceed.

(Image credit: Tomshardware)

You'll be presented with a screen that will let you uncheck/check what portions of the game you want to uninstall. This includes the Campaign, Multiplayer, and Special Ops portions.

When you uncheck, the bottom of the screen will show you how much space you'll reclaim.

Removing Special Ops reclaims 37.83 GB of hard drive space.

Removing Multiplayer reclaims 42.12 GB of hard drive space.

Removing Campaign reclaims 34.53 GB of hard drive space.

You'll also notice that Warzone, the free battle royale mode, can not be removed. However, if you uninstall everything else, you'll end up saving 129.16 GB of hard drive space - that's half of the install size of the game!

Click the "Confirm" button to continue.

(Image credit: Tomshardware)

You'll be sent to a confirmation screen, showing you what you choose to uninstall and the uninstall size.

Click "Start Update" and then "Done" on the follow-up screen.

(Image credit: Tomshardware)

At this point the portions you selected will be uninstalled, and that's that. Now the game size has shrunk. To confirm, just browse over to your installation folder and check the properties. The folder will be much smaller.

(Image credit: Tomshardware)

If at any point you want to reinstall the portions you removed, just follow this guide and then simply click the checkboxes of the modes you want back.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Install options have also changed

In addition to being able to change the install size of an existing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare install, Infinity Ward has also updated the initial install process. Prior to today, you would be forced to install the entire game.

With update 1.28, the developer has also changed the install process where you can choose to only install the portions you want.

(Image credit: Tomshardware)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is currently available on PC via Battle.net, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.