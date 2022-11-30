How To Play Non-Steam Games Via Steam, Steam Link

Think PC gaming, think Steam. There is no getting away from Valve’s behemoth, especially since the Steam Deck arrived on the scene. But Steam is not the only outlet for games. GoG, Epic, Amazon, Origin (EA) are all well established names in the field, all with their own launcher.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Hidden in plain sight, Steam has a feature that enables us to launch non-Steam games without opening a plethora of launchers, and best of all, these games may also work with Steam Link on your mobile device, Chromebook , laptop or even a Raspberry Pi.

In this how-to, we will show you how to add your games to Steam and how to add custom backgrounds and logos to match the Steam games in your library. We successfully tested Cyberpunk 2077 via GoG, Star Wars: Squadrons via Origin (EA) and Redout via Epic. All of these games ran perfectly on our desktop, A Ryzen 5 5600X with 32GB of DDR4 and an Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti. Steam Link was successful for two of the three tested games, with only Redout failing to start via the Steam Link on our Samsung TV.

Add a non-Steam Game to Steam

Steam has long supported non-Steam games, and the feature to add them is baked into the Steam app. It only takes a few minutes to add your Origin, Epic,GoG games to the Steam library.

1. Open Steam and click on Add A Game, then select Add a Non-Steam Game.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

2. Click on Browse to search for the game. If the game is automatically detected, select it from the list. Our games are stored on another drive, and were not automatically detected.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

3. Select the executable for the game and click Open.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

4. Ensure that the entry is highlighted in the list and click Add Selected Programs to add the game to your Steam Library.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

5. Go to your library and click on the game. Our test involved Star Wars: Squadrons, an Origin / EA game.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

6. Click on the Settings cog and select Properties.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

7. Change the name of the game and close the window to save. The name is inherited from the executable file for the game.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Adding a Custom Background and Logo

The non-Steam game is in your games library but right now it doesn’t look the part. It’s missing a custom background and logo to make it fit in with its Steam peers. Thankfully this is a quick task requiring just a few clicks.

1. Download a custom background for your game. We used SteamGridDB to search and download a background for our non-steam games.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

2. Click on the game in your Steam Library, then right click on the banner and select Set Custom Background.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

3. Select the downloaded background image and it will replace the blank banner.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

4. Right click on the background and select Set Custom Logo. This will add a logo to the bottom left of the background banner image. This will not change the game icon in the library. That is set via the executable file.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)