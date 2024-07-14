Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 RTX 4060 gaming laptop is now $1099 at Best Buy

Those in the market for a new gaming laptop in the $1000 range should take a look at this offer from Best Buy on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop. This laptop has a recommended price of $1599 but right now it's marked down to just $1099.

The laptop has everything you need for solid, low-to-mid-range gaming on the go, including RTX 4060 graphics, a Ryzen 9 8945HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a 14-inch, 2880 x 1800 display. It weighs a mere 3.31 pounds.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop: now $1099 at Best Buy (was $1599)

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop is currently available at Best Buy for $500 off its asking price. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU.

We had the opportunity to review another higher-end model of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and were overall pleased with the experience. However, we weren't completely floored, rating it at 3.5 out of 5 stars. It's important to note that there are a few key differences between the edition we reviewed and the model that's on sale today so some of the points, like GPU performance, won't apply.

What is the same, however, was the OLED 2880 x 1800 screen (Best Buy lists the screen as 2560 x 1440 but this appears to be a mistake on Best Buy's part). As you can see, it's very bright and fairly colorful.

(Image credit: Future)

We found the keyboard solid if unimpressive and the audio output was really good. We also appreciated the wide variety of ports, which including USB 4 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen Type-A, HDMI and a headphone jack.