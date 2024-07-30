Snag an RTX 4060-powered MSI Bravo gaming laptop for under $1K

It's getting closer to back-to-school time, and maybe you need to get your hands on one of the best gaming laptops for your next term. Suitable for both coursework and some medium gaming, this laptop can be used for both work and play.

At under 1000 dollars, this laptop is an affordable option if you're looking for a well-priced gaming laptop for multiple uses. Head on over to Newegg to find the MSI Bravo 15 (model - C7VFKP) for just $999 - reduced by $300 from its usual $1,299 MSRP. Its sleek black chassis is unassuming, but still has backlit keys and 4-zone RGB for when you want to amp up the gamer aesthetic or play games in the dark.

This compact gaming laptop packs a 15.6-inch 144 Hz IPS screen with a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution and some powerful hardware components inside the chassis that include the AMD Ryzen 9 7000 Series 7940HS processor, Nvidia's RTX 4060 laptop gaming GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of M.2 NVMe storage.

MSI Bravo 15 Gaming Laptop: now $999 at Newegg (was $1,299)



The MSI Bravo 15 uses a cooling design that uses 6 copper cooling pipes that are shared between both the CPU and GPU to help keep the system as cool as possible when in use. Once the heat is picked up by the pipes, 2 fans work to blow that heat outside of the laptop.

There's also plenty of connectivity with 1 x HDMI 2.0 port, 1 x USB Type-C (DP) port, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A port. If you want to connect a headset or speaker via a cable connection there's also a headphone/microphone combo jack.