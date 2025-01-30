The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) OLED gaming laptop with RTX 4060 is now $500 off

A heartily-discounted Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024), which flaunts a 120 Hz OLED screen, a Ryzen 9 8945HS, 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, a 1 TB NVMe Gen 4 SSD, and a mobile RTX 4060 has caught our eye as a potentially-compelling deal for our readers at just $1099.99. We've previously covered this same model of ROG Zephyrus on sale back in June 2024, but compared to that $300 discount, it now has a much healthier $500 discount. We've also reviewed a version of this laptop with a slightly beefier mobile RTX 4070.

So, let's take a slightly closer look at this laptop and its characteristics. Based on our review of a model with slightly souped-up internals, we can highly recommend the laptop for its vivid OLED display, decent speakers, and good port selection. The OLED display is officially rated for 100% DCI-P3 coverage and Pantone validated, making it ideal for professional work — consistent with our review. HDR support is also enabled, though at just 500 nits peak brightness is slightly limited compared to some higher-end OLEDs (though the final picture should still look significantly better than most higher-brightness IPS panels).

The clean, compact design also makes it pretty good for productivity and gaming on the go, though I'd highly recommend pairing a laptop like this with a cooling pad if you want to use it for intense gaming sessions.

As far as downsides go, the internal hardware is admittedly impressive, but RGB aficionados will be disappointed to know that the keyboard is single-zone, meaning you can change colors but no real exciting visual effects are possible beyond color gamut shifting for the whole board at once.

Additionally, the RAM is soldered on this unit, which means upgrading its memory capacity is impossible. If 16 GB is enough for your needs, this shouldn't be an issue, but some heavier-duty productivity and gaming users, especially those looking to stream, may not be able to overlook that downside.

Generally-speaking, though, the 120 Hz OLED panel is extremely good at this price point. While other laptops with similar specs do exist in this range, their displays are quite lacking in comparison. Additionally, the slim and light build, plus the strong I/O support on this laptop, including support for USB 4, does make it just a bit more modern than most gaming laptops floating around in this pricing range.