Save $300 on Asus' 2024 ROG Zephyrus G14 with OLED display and RTX 4060

It's a new month, the start of the week, and the time for new deals. Kicking off this Monday is a nice saving on a 2024 model gaming laptop from Asus. Packing the latest hardware and even a crisp OLED screen, you can save $300 off this gaming laptop's MSRP and grab a laptop bargain.

You can pick up the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) for $1,299 at Best Buy, reduced by $300 from its original $1,599 MSRP. Taking a bit of a redesign from the 2023 models, the latest Asus ROG Zephyrus laptops have dropped a lot of the gamer aesthetic and ditched some of the extravagant RGB elements for a more refined look. With the aluminum chassis, this laptop looks more like a MacBook than a gaming laptop, but it still packs the hardware for playing your favorite games.

Inside the ROG Zephyrus G14 is AMD's Ryzen 9 8945HS processor with eight cores and 16 threads, a 4 GHz base clock, and 5.2 GHz boost clock. Powering the graphics is Nvidia's RTX 4060 GPU which has 8GB of dedicated VRAM. Other hardware specs include 16GB of 6400 MHz LPDDR5X memory and a 1TB SSD for your operating system and games library.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024): now $1,299 at Best Buy (was $1,599)



A 14-inch laptop with an OLED screen, 120 Hz refresh rate, and 2880 x 1800 pixel resolution, all powered by an Nvidia RTX 4060 mobile GPU and AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage - all wrapped in a platinum white chassis.



Model: (GA403UV-G14.R94060)

The ROG Zephyrus features a bright OLED display that covers 114% of the DCI-P3 color space and 81.1% of the DCI-P3 gamut in our review testing, with a peak brightness of 392 nits.

The keyboard has single-zone RGB and large speakers for a laptop with plenty of connectivity. Available ports include HDMI, a USB 4 Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, a USB-A port, a slower USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, and a microSD card reader.

For more information on this laptop's features, see our review of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024). But do take into account that the review is of a different model with some hardware configuration changes.