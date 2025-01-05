This Lenovo Legion Pro 7i RTX 4080 gaming laptop is now only $2,879 at Amazon

Right now at Amazon, you can purchase the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i gaming laptop for its lowest price to date. This isn't a casual gaming machine by any means — it's plenty beefy and well-suited for handling high-demand titles. It usually goes for around $3,199, but today, it's marked down to $2,879. Don't let the high price tag throw you off, it comes with some of the highest-quality mobile hardware that's ready to provide the performance you want out of a dedicated gaming rig.

This particular edition comes with a powerful RTX 4080 laptop GPU (12GB) which works in tandem with a potent Intel i9-14900HX CPU. You can find similar laptops in this class among our list of best gaming laptops which we definitely recommend perusing our guides before making a final decision on what gaming laptop to buy. At the very least, it can help give you an idea of what machines and specs are currently leading the market.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i gaming laptop: now $2,879 at Amazon (was $3,199)

This gaming laptop is powered by an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor and an Nvidia RTX 4080 laptop GPU for 3D graphics acceleration. It has a 16-inch IPS panel with a 2K resolution. You get 64GB of RAM and a 4TB internal SSD for storage.

Under the hood of this powerful gaming rig is an Intel Core i9-14900HX which has 24 cores and 32 threads. Of the cores, eight are performance cores which can reach as high as 5.8 GHz and the other 16 are efficiency cores with a base speed of 1.6 GHz. This processor operates alongside an Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU which outputs to a 16-inch IPS display with a 2K resolution and maximum refresh rate of 240 Hz. The laptop's performance is supported by an ample 64GB of DDR5 RAM.

You get plenty of storage right off the bat with a 4TB internal SSD to take advantage of. The laptop comes with Windows 11 pre-installed and also includes a couple of gifts — a free gaming mouse and a 32GB USB flash drive. For network support, you get both an Ethernet port for wired connections and WiFi 6E support for wireless connectivity.