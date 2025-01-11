Laptop stand created from a single sheet of recycled paper supports up to 10 pounds — the included cardboard case also serves as a phone stand

Sustainable design firm grape lab offers a laptop stand, called g.stand laptop, made from a single piece of recycled paper using origami techniques to provide strength and rigidity. Because of this, the paper stand could hold up to ten pounds or 4.5 kg, meaning it can carry most 13- to 15-inch laptops, all while weighing less than 1.6 ounces or 45 grams. Once you’re done working on your computer, you could collapse the stand to 1.2 inches or three cm, allowing you to slide it into its carry case for easy transport.

The included case for the laptop stand, which helps keep it closed and compact when not in use, is also made from recycled paper, keeping with the firm’s sustainability efforts. It also has a notch on one side, allowing you to use it as a phone stand while the laptop stand is in use.

g.flow laptop stand: high tech meets emotional analog - YouTube Watch On

Despite being made of paper, the g.stand laptop is pretty durable because of its multiple ridges. These ridges also serve as airflow channels, allowing your laptop to breathe more easily, especially if you use it for more demanding tasks like gaming. However, the company also offers the g.stand stone for those concerned about its ability to withstand accidental spills.

The g.stand stone still uses recycled paper, but instead of paper, it incorporates upcycled stone waste, meaning it’s completely waterproof but still environmentally friendly. Unfortunately, you can no longer use its case as a smartphone stand, but this is a small price to pay if you want the peace of mind that a coffee spill won’t ruin your laptop stand—we’re not too sure about your laptop.

However, choosing this sustainable laptop does come with a bit of a premium. The g.stand laptop is available on Etsy for $29, although it’s on sale for $21.75 at the time of writing. The g.stand stone is a bit more expensive, with a regular price of $32, although it’s also on sale for $24. If you search for a “sustainable laptop stand” on Amazon, you’ll find options for less than $8, although they’re likely less environmentally friendly than what Grape Lab offers.

But if you know a bit of origami, you could build your g.stand laptop for less than 50 cents. Go to YouTube and search for “How to make an Origami Stand,” and you can make a laptop stand from any compatible material you have.