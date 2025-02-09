Lenovo hybrid 2D/3D curved monitor and nine new laptops have leaked — MWC 2025 lineup exposed

Hardware leaker Evan Blass just shared alleged photos of Lenovo’s lineup for the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 show, which will run from March 3 to 6. The X (formerly Twitter) post shows off nine new laptops and a 3D curved monitor. We’re unsure if this will be the complete roster of products the company will bring to Barcelona, but it does show off some attractive laptop models and a monitor that we haven’t seen before.

The biggest thing that caught our eye is the supposedly hybrid 2D/3D 34-inch curved monitor. This is similar to Lenovo’s already existing ThinkVision 27 3D, which is a glasses-free 2D/3D compatible display, but offers a larger curved screen. It’s likely focused on professionals who are also into gaming, especially as this display sports the company’s Legion gaming brand. However, we don’t have further information about this display, so we’ll have to wait until March to get its specifications.

Aside from that, we also get two new laptop models and a slew of next-generation iterations of existing options. For the former, we see the IdeaPad Slim 3x, which features a 15-inch screen and will likely run on a Snapdragon X chip, and the ThinkPad T14s 2-in-1, which will be the first time that Lenovo’s flagship ThinkPad T-series will have a 2-in-1 form factor laptop.

Image 1 of 4 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x (Image credit: Evan Blass / X (formerly Twitter)) Lenovo ThinkPad T14s 2-in-1 (Image credit: Evan Blass / X (formerly Twitter)) Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 4 (Image credit: Evan Blass / X (formerly Twitter)) Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition (Image credit: Evan Blass / X (formerly Twitter))

As for the latter, we see the ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 5, ThinkBook 16p Gen 5, ThinkPad T14 Gen 6, ThinkPad T16 Gen 4, ThinkPad X13 Gen 6, and the Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition, which are mostly incremental upgrades featuring newer chips and components versus predecessors. Lenovo will also apparently showcase the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 at MWC — a 14-inch laptop powered by a Snapdragon X chip — that’s already available on its website.

Lenovo has an extensive laptop lineup, and it is also at the forefront of innovation. For example, it offers a ton of 2-in-1 laptop models, giving users the best of both worlds. It also introduced a laptop with a 14-inch display that expands to 16.7 inches with its rollable OLED screen. Aside from these laptops, the company launched two new mini-PCs at CES 2025 powered by Snapdragon X chips, sounding out the market for equipping this relatively powerful laptop processor in a small desktop PC.