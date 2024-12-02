Lunar Lake-equipped Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition drops to a historical low of $930 — Lenovo slashes price by 32% this Cyber Monday

Windows laptops have historically struggled with subpar runtimes, though much of that has changed with Intel's Lunar Lake processors. While high prices initially kept laptops equipped with these CPUs out of reach, you can now snag Lenovo's Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition for a historical low of just $930 this Cyber Monday - a massive 32% off the original price.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition is powered by the Core Ultra 7 256V, which features eight cores—further divided into four P-cores and four E-cores, with boost clocks of 4.8 GHz and 3.7 GHz, respectively. The Arc 140V iGPU (Integrated GPU), on the other hand, uses Intel's Battlemage "Xe2" architecture with eight Xe-cores (1,024 ALUs) and was seen toppling AMD's Strix Point offerings in our recent faceoff between the two. As with Lunar Lake, the memory is soldered onto the die (MoP). It is limited to 16GB (LPDDR5X-8533) and is not upgradeable. The 1TB SSD can be swapped out if needed, but note that the Yoga Slim 7i only supports smaller M.2 2242 SSDs.

The Lenovo Slim 7i Aura Edition is available at an all-time low of $930.59, down 32% from its original price.

The 256V also offers an NPU (Neural Processing Unit) that can deliver up to 47 TOPS of AI performance. While not an OLED, the Yoga Slim 7i offers a state-of-the-art 15.3-inch 2.8K IPS touch panel at 120 Hz with 500-nits peak brightness—capable of displaying 153.2% of the sRGB spectrum.

The chassis is crafted using Anodized Aluminium for a sturdy build with a slight grey tint, which Lenovo markets as "Luna Grey." Equipped with a 70Wh battery, the Yoga Slim 7i can go for more than 14 hours without a charge - slightly short of the MacBook M3 Air based on our testing. In terms of I/O, you get one USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) Type-A port, two Thunderbolt 4 (40 Gbps) Type-C ports, one HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm jack - not the most we've seen, but that's due to the laptop's sleek design.

The Slim 7i offers the latest Wi-Fi 7 (subject to country regulations) and Bluetooth 5.4 standards for wireless connectivity. The laptop lacks a fingerprint reader but compensates for that with a Windows Hello-compatible IR camera and a shutter for privacy.

Lenovo has included a complimentary two-month Adobe CC membership and a three-month Xbox PC Game Pass subscription to sweeten the deal further. So if you're in the market for a powerful Windows laptop with a long battery life, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition is a no-brainer - especially at an all-time low price below one grand.

