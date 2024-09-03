MSI's new productivity laptops boast Intel Lunar Lake and AMD Ryzen AI 300

MSI may be known for its gaming rigs, but the company is focusing primarily on productivity and business notebooks at IFA in Berlin, with a suite of new systems using AMD's Ryzen AI 300 and Intel's Core Ultra (Series 2) chips. Only one laptop focuses on gaming, though MSI is also using the European tradeshow to formally launch its second-generation Claw 8 AI+ gaming handheld.

That gaming laptop is the MSI Stealth A16 AI+, mixing AMD's Ryzen AI 300 mobile processors with Nvidia's laptop graphics. In this case, it goes up to a Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 and RTX 4070 Laptop GPU. The company hasn't dropped a price or configurations, but says the laptop can support up to 32GB of RAM and has a pair of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD slots that support up to 2TB. You can get a 2560 x 1600 display in LCD or OLED varieties, both at 240 Hz, or a 3840 x 2400 Mini LED screen at 120 Hz.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 MSI Stealth 16 AI+ Processor Up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU (8GB GDDR6) Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5x-7500 (soldered) Storage 2x PCIe Gen 4 NVMe storage slots (up to 2TB) Display 16-inch, 2560 x 1600, 240 Hz (OLED optional), or 3840 x 2400 MiniL ED, 120 Hz Battery 99.9 WHr Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Gigabit Ethernet Weight 4.62 pounds / 2.1 kg

The 99.9 WHr battery is the largest you can take on a plane, which is jammed into a magnesium-aluminum chassis that's just 0.78 inches thick. There's also a per-key RGB keyboard (courtesy of SteelSeries, as usual on MSI gaming laptops), six speakers, and a massive touchpad.

MSI's other AMD laptops are also focused on productivity, including the Creator A16 AI+, the Summit A16 AI+, and Prestige A16 AI+ Like the Stealth, the Creator uses Nvidia RTX 40-series graphics.

MSI's Lunar Lake Lineup

MSI isn't showing off any Lunar Lake gaming PCs at IFA. There are three different Prestige models, the 13 AI+ Evo, 14 AI+ Evo, and 16 AI+ Evo, as well as a 2-in-1 Summit 14 AI+ Evo.



While the 13-inch and 16-inch Prestiges will use (or go up to the Intel Cure Ultra 9 288V , the 14-incher is listed with the Ultra 7 258V. All three feature magnesium-aluminum alloy bodies, and MSI is putting emphasis on lightweight designs. The Summit is a convertible 2-in-1 using the Ultra 7 258V with a 13.3-inch, 1920 x 1200 screen. This is aimed more at businesses. These laptops will go on pre-order on September 6 and are likely to ship at the end of September.



MSI only provided Tom's Hardware with estimated prices, suggesting the Prestige AI_ Evo will start around $1,299.

The only gaming-related Lunar Lake activity from MSI is the company showing off its Claw 8 AI+ gaming handheld, the first to be released with Intel Core Ultra (Series 2). The system has a second Thunderbolt 4 port, a larger battery than its predecessor. The original Claw wasn't well received critically, with reviewers panning it for poor performance and a lack of optimization. There were few more details here at IFA, though, with MSI telling customers to "Please pay close attention to the subsequent release date."