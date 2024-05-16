This Core i5-12450H laptop trades a physical keyboard for dual 16-inch displays and costs just $710 on AliExpress

The SZBox DS16 is a 16-inch laptop available from AliExpress with a relatively affordable $710 starting price point. However, the real reason it's garnering so much attention (first brought to light by Liliputing) is due to its dual 16-inch 1200p IPS touch panel configuration.

Below, we've charted the specifications of the SZBox DS16 and its two primary variations, which we'll be referring to as the Intel Core i5 and Core i7 models for clarity's sake.

SZBox DS16 Dual Screen Laptop Core Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 DS16 Core i5 Model Specs DS16 Core i7 Model Specs CPU Intel Core i5-12450H; 8 Cores w/ 12 Threads Intel Core i7-1260P; 12 Cores w/ 16 Threads GPU Intel UHD (12th Gen) Intel Iris Xe RAM Up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 MT/s Same Storage Up to 2TB NVMe Gen 4* Same Display 16-inch (1920 x 1200) x 2 16-inch (1920 x 1200) x 2 I/O 3 USB 3-A, 1 USB 3-C, 1 HDMI (cont.) 1 3.5mm, 1 RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet Other Specs Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4 (cont.) 1W Stereo Speakers, Integrated 1MP Webcam and Mic

Now, we don't want to over-simplify this laptop to just its internal specs. The dual touchscreen form factor allows for unprecedented vertical scrolling headroom when you don't need to use a screen to type, and the manufacturer claims 100% sRGB gamut coverage for the dual displays.

However, to fit dual 1920 x 1200 displays into the DS16, there are a few compromises. The biggest omission is that there is no physical keyboard. Instead, you'll have to rely on an on-screen virtual keyboard for all of your typing needs, which could get a bit tiresome, especially when you factor in the lack of tactile feedback. The machine also isn't light, coming in at 6.2 pounds. That weight will only balloon if you want to add a physical USB or Bluetooth keyboard. And for a laptop that has to power two displays, the 57.76 KWh battery also seems a bit too small to provide for long runtimes.

(Image credit: AliExpress)

With a starting price of just over $700, the base Core i5 model is roughly $800 cheaper than the Asus Zenbook Duo (even the upgraded DS16 Core i7 model only costs $1,000, which still undercuts the entry from Asus). However, the Zenbook Duo features dual 14-inch OLED displays, a newer Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, and is nearly three pounds lighter.