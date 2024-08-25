This HP 17-inch Essential Business Laptop is now just $499 at Amazon

Picking up a new laptop can be challenging when trying to balance quality specs with an affordable price. We've got an offer today that should bring a little harmony to your quest. The 17-inch HP Essential Business Laptop has been discounted today at Amazon to one of its lowest prices ever. It usually goes for around $649 but right now it's listed at just $499.

It's important to note that this is a business laptop that would be better suited for general use rather than with a focus on gaming. It has plenty of beefy specs and storage to make it a flexible machine but it doesn't have a fancy discrete graphics chip to handle major gaming. That said, you should check out our list of best ultrabooks and premium laptops to see how well this laptop stacks up against the current market.

HP 17-Inch Essential Business Laptop: now $499 at Amazon (was $649)

This HP Essential Business Laptop features a 17-inch IPS screen with an FHD resolution. It's powered by an Intel i3-1215U processor which can reach speeds as high as 4.4GHz. You get a 1TB internal SSD for storage and 32GB of RAM.

This isn't the newest machine on the market but it's still not bad at this price. The 17-inch HP Essential Business Laptop is powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i3-1215U processor. It outputs to a 17.3-inch IPS panel which has an FHD resolution, measuring in at 1920 x 1080 pixels.

Refreshingly, you get quite a bit of storage with this machine — it comes with a 1TB internal SSD. Having an ample 32GB of LPDDR4 on a device like this is also welcome. There are a few ports around the perimeter including 2x USB Type-A ports, a USB Type-C input, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm jack for connecting audio devices. This laptop comes with Windows 11 pre-installed and supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.

Visit the HP 17-inch Essential Business Laptop product page at Amazon for more details and purchase options.