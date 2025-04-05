Vaio touts 'tariff free' inventory for sale — Intel-powered laptops on sale while supplies last

US tariffs have undoubtedly caused a huge stir across every industry, and PC hardware is no exception. Today, however, we received an email from Vaio touting a tariff-free sale on their laptop inventory. This was confirmed in the email but isn't clear on the website. In the email, Vaio assured us that this applies to the Vaio SX-R laptops, but we're unsure if it applies to other laptop series.

We are sure that this is only a temporary offer. The email stated that tariff-free pricing will only apply to the current inventory. Once this stock has been sold, tariff pricing will be applied, and we anticipate that the prices will increase notably. Therefore, this may be your last chance to snag a brand-new Vaio SX-R laptop without the avalanche of tariffs impacting the price.

Over the last few days, we've covered some of the impending impacts of the latest tariffs. Most recently, there have been concerns that chipmaking tools will make US-made processors much more expensive to manufacture. While exceptions have been made for semiconductor imports, the same cannot be said for water fabrication equipment (WEF). These uncertainties make offers like this from Vaio enticing, although fleeting.

The email from Vaio confirmed that the tariff-free pricing will definitely apply to the Vaio SX-R line. However, we aren't sure if it applies to all of the current laptop inventory, which also includes the Vaio FS series. That said, the "Shop Tariff Free" URL takes us to a page listing the Vaio SX-R and Vaio FS laptop lines.

At the very least, you can see specs for both machines on the Vaio website. The Vaio SX-R starts at $2,199 and goes up to $2,499, with the biggest difference being the storage options, which range from 1TB to 2TB. Both versions come with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, 32GB of RAM, and a 14-inch touchscreen with a resolution of 2560 x 1440px.