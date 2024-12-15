Ventiva's Ionic Cooling Engine has no fans but is quieter, higher performance, and more efficient than Frore AirJet according to TechTuber teaser

Tech enthusiast Dave2D has drawn the IT community's attention to an intriguing up-and-coming laptop cooler company, Ventiva. Through its Ionic Cooling Engine (ICE) solid-state cooling technology, Ventiiva could be set to revolutionize laptop cooling, and early testing results shared by Dave2D seem extremely promising. Like other solid-state coolers (which are a pre-existing technology but incredibly limited in application for reasons soon to become clear), Ventiva uses ionic thrusters to repel heat/push "air" without the use of a fan's moving parts with its ICE solid-state cooling technology.

The major issue with ionic coolers, and why they haven't seen widespread adoption before now, is that they're much more fragile to dust and debris than regular old fans are. While fans can obviously be hampered by dust, ionic coolers can be completely disrupted even by small amounts of foreign material, making them remarkably difficult to use for long-term scenarios, especially when existing fan-based coolers are so much cheaper and reliable.

That said, Ventiva also claims to have met and overcome these issues, though the specifics of how are apparently too patented to share with Dave2D or the wider public. Its official About page assures that all of its products are validated for "Pressure & Flow Generated (CFM)", "Silence (dbA, noise levels)", "RFI / EMI Immunity", "Humidity & Dust Immunity", and "In-System Lifespan".

These claims are given further weight by both a privately shown test unit laptop that Dave2D witnessed using a Ventiva cooler and a test box used in the video. Dave noted that while the demo laptop was apparently performing quite well with it, the far different nature of these cooling designs will require more custom laptop building work to make the real potential of solid-state laptop cooling come to light and offset its static pressure weaknesses.

(Image credit: Dave2D on YouTube)

In terms of raw cooling performance and noise levels, though, the Ventiva ICE certainly seems to have potential. Please reference the table above to gain insight into Ventiva's qualities and strengths.

We will ultimately have to wait and see if laptop manufacturers step up to the plate to build around this technology — and this technology in more retail products — to truly determine its value, though. The idea of a future with truly silent or near-silent (in the case of the hybrid designs) solid-state laptop cooling certainly intrigues, but we aren't quite there yet. However, Dave2D hints that we will see an important Ventiva partner emerge at CES 2025.