A smart Black Friday deal on this Fnirsi smart soldering iron

When I reviewed the best soldering irons and soldering stations, it started a bit of a deluge of soldering irons in my workshop. The Fnirsi HS-01, the predecessor to this deal, offered a great package for traveling. I bought the HS-01 with my own money and I have used the heck out of it over the last year.

The Fnirsi HS-02 is currently on my workbench, as I conduct my review. So far, it has been a solid experience, and luckily for you, it is now on offer this Black Friday.

FNIRSI HS-02B 100W Portable Soldering Iron: was $85, now $62 at Amazon

With 100W of soldering power in such a small package, the HS-02B is a powerful tool for precision soldering and for times when we really need to lay down the heat to melt beefy solder joints.

The HS-02 is a shorter soldering iron than its predecessor. This means that your grip is nearer to the tip of the soldering iron, giving you better control. The grip is a little thicker too, making it slightly more comfortable than the HS-01. With 100W of power, this could challenge the iFixit Smart Soldering Hub for a fraction of the price.

The 0.96 inch display is clear and easy to read. Button controls are out of the way, but easily reachable should we need to tweak the temperature. Speaking of which, you can set three custom tip temperatures, all selectable from the iron itself.

The soldering iron tips are interchangeable (do we have to remind you to change the tips when the soldering iron is cold?) and the kit comes with a knife, conical and slanted tip. The tips friction fit into the handle, and heat up in just a few seconds. Cooling down takes just a couple of minutes and you can put the cap on to keep the red hot tip from touching your hands and workbench.

The kit comes in a moulded plastic and fabric case, which holds the soldering iron, tips and USB C cable. You also get a 100W GaN changer, with USB type-C outputs to power the soldering iron, and a rather lovely USB C cable, which has a silicone feel to it. That means it keeps out of the way when we are soldering. An included stand also gives your soldering iron somewhere to rest while you prepare the next solder joint.

The Fnirsi HS-01 was a solid performer, and my limited time with the HS-02B indicates that it will also be a solid smart soldering iron for the jobbing maker who needs the heat!