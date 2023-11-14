Acer Nitro 27-Inch Curved WQHD Monitor Drops to $145 at Walmart

Right now at Walmart, you can find the Acer Nitro ED270U P2bmiipx for just $145, its lowest price to date. This gaming monitor features a 27-inch diagonal with a curved WQHD panel. It usually goes for around $259, so this discount shaves $100 off the regular asking price. As of writing, no expiration has been specified for the discount.



This particular monitor is AMD FreeSync Premium certified, which ensures the screen meets the minimum requirements for high resolution and high refresh rate gaming with VRR (variable refresh rate). In this case, the resolution is WQHD (1440p) and the refresh rate can reach up to 170 Hz. This certification also makes sure the screen offers low latency support as well as low framerate compensation (LFC).

Acer Nitro 27-Inch Curved WQHD Monitor: now $145 at Walmart (was $259)

This offer is for the Acer Nitro ED270U P2bmiipx gaming display. It uses a 27-inch VA panel with a curvature of 1500R. It can reach a maximum refresh rate of 170Hz and is supported by a 3-year warranty from Acer.

The Acer Nitro ED270U uses a 27-inch VA panel, with a native resolution of 2560x1440. It has a 1500R curvature and a maximum possible brightness of 250 nits. The response time can get as low as 1ms and the refresh rate caps out at 170Hz.



The monitor isn't currently on the official list of G-Sync Compatible displays, though Nvidia GPU users can try to force the feature on. Your results may vary, of course, though FreeSync Premium displays usually do better than lesser alternatives.



You’ve got a couple of options when it comes to audio support including integrated speakers and a 3.5mm jack for external audio peripherals. There are two HDMI and one DisplayPort video inputs. The purchase is supported by a limited 3-year warranty from Acer.

Visit the Acer Nitro ED270U P2bmiipx gaming monitor product page at Walmart for more details and purchase options.