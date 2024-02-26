BenQ announces Mobiuz EX321UX, its first 144 Hz 4K Mini LED monitor

BenQ announced its first 4K Mini LED monitor— the Mobiuz EX321UX, which for the time being is a Japan-exclusive slated for a May 2024 release. The original press release on BenQ's site is in Japanese, but fortunately there is also an English-language rundown of the new display at DisplaySpecifications, which is how we heard about this one.

BenQ Mobiuz EX321UX Specifications

Variable Refresh Rate : Variable between 48 to 144 Hz. To get 144 Hz at 4K you will need the best graphics card.

: Variable between 48 to 144 Hz. To get 144 Hz at 4K you will need the best graphics card. Screen Size and Resolution : 31.5 inches at 4K (3840 x 2160), approximately ~139 PPI.

: 31.5 inches at 4K (3840 x 2160), approximately ~139 PPI. Panel Type : IPS Panel with Mini LED backlight, which should turn around the best-possible contrast for an IPS panel.

: IPS Panel with Mini LED backlight, which should turn around the best-possible contrast for an IPS panel. Color Gamut Coverage : 99% Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 coverage. While 144 Hz suggests a gaming focus, this color gamut is very much pro-grade.

: 99% Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 coverage. While 144 Hz suggests a gaming focus, this color gamut is very much pro-grade. Display Inputs : 3 HDMI 2.1 ports, 1 DisplayPort 2.1 port, and 1 USB Type-C port with support for both DP Alt Mode and 65 Watt power delivery.

: 3 HDMI 2.1 ports, 1 DisplayPort 2.1 port, and 1 USB Type-C port with support for both DP Alt Mode and 65 Watt power delivery. Other I/O: 3.5mm audio port, 3 USB Type-A ports, and two other USB Type-C ports, one upstream (to PC) and one downstream (for peripherals). The display also supports audio connections including eARC, Dolby Atmos, and DTS: X but there are no onboard speakers. HDMI CEC is also supported for managing multiple connected devices with one remote (ie, if you also hook a cable box to your PC monitor).

Overall, the provided specs from BenQ are impressive and we wouldn't be surprised to see this display come stateside. But the biggest remaining question that will determine whether or not anyone buys this one is its pricing. How will is compare to other market-leading monitors, Mini LED or otherwise, we will have to wait and see. Specs-wise, it certainly seems competitive, but we don't yet have specific pricing or an exact release date, even for Japan, so only time will tell.