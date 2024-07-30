Paperlike color portable e-ink monitor hits U.S. market for $849 — Dasung Paperlike Color portable monitor flexes 12-inch, 2560 x 1600 touch screen

Dasung has made the Paperlike Color portable E Ink monitor available via its official U.S. web store. This 12-inch device with 2,560 x 1,600 pixels supplements the eye-friendly color e-ink screen appeal with a front light, touch screen functionality, and simple USB-C connectivity. However, $849 (including shipping) may be prohibitive for many interested.

The Dasung Paperlike Color portable first became available in China in March of this year. However, now that it is available in the U.S., this 12-incher is worth a closer look at. The main appeal is, of course, the E Ink display. This technology has several advantages: power efficiency, wide viewing angles, and easy-on-the-eye paperlike readability. Dasung has built upon this solid foundation with advancements like the richer color reproduction of this display and an integrated E Ink ComfortGaze front light with color temperature adjustments.

E Ink Kaleido 3 technology is behind the enhanced visuals. This new generation panel means E Ink devices can boast 16 grayscale levels and up to 4,096 colors. Kaleido 3 is claimed to boost color saturation by 30% compared to the previous generation. Moreover, E Ink says this third-gen color display has increased responsiveness and is more usable for the playback of animations and videos.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dasung Paperlike Color portable monitor Size 12-inch diagonal, 2560 x 1600 pixels, 16:10 aspect ratio Technology E Ink Kaleido 3 display with E Ink ComfortGaze front light Performance Up to 4096 colors, Dasung X-Color Filter algorithm, Dasung Turbo refresh and low latency Connections Multitude of Android and iOS devices are supported for display in, USB-C cable provided, a PD charger rated for at least 22W is recommended when using with a mobile Buttons Six buttons for configuring and adjusting display properties Physical CNC aluminum chassis, product is 288.3 x 196.1 x 5.3mm and weighs just 439g. Case/stand is provided Price $849.00

This Dasung monitor will surely be on the radar of those who like the fundamental appeal of E Ink technologies and are watching out for a portable monitor. Extra frills like Kaleido 3 color saturation and ComfortGaze lighting help build the case for this device.

However, a screen just 12 inches in diagonal but touted as a remedy for eye strain creates some dissonance. Last but not least, the price is very high, as we mentioned in the introduction, but E Ink aficionados should be used to that by now.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Dasung) (Image credit: Dasung) (Image credit: Dasung) (Image credit: Dasung)

