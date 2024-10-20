Portable 4K OLED monitor boasts magnetic mounting and ‘zero-latency’ wireless connectivity — 15.6-inch panel has a wireless range of 100 feet

Hong Kong-based electronics firm InnLead has launched a 15.6-inch 4K Edge OLED 5D portable monitor that offers some unique features. It has a magnetic back that allows you to attach accessories to the display à la MagSafe. Some of these accessories include a magnetic cover stand, a snap stand, a wireless RGB monitor light bar, and a magnetic phone mount, making it downright convenient to use as a portable workstation. The portable monitor is currently available on Indiegogo, starting at $339.99 for the Super Early Bird option with a trade-in, or $399.99 without a trade-in.

The Edge OLED 5D uses a 60 Hz Samsung OLED panel, giving you the advantages of this screen technology like a near-infinite contrast ratio. The monitor covers 100% DCI-P3 for ultimate color accuracy, plus 10-bit color gamut, making it an attractive display for creative professionals who prefer working on the go. It also hits a brightness level of 440 nits, so that you can see what you’re doing in moderately bright spaces.

Aside from its 4K OLED screen and magnetic attachment plus points, Inn Lead also offers a wireless transmitter accessory, allowing you to use the portable monitor without the need for restrictive HDMI cabling. This mmWave transceiver has a 100-ft range, and you could even set up multiple transceivers, allowing you to switch devices at the touch of a button.

All these features come tightly packed in a light, portable, and elegant CNC-machined housing. The 15.6-inch screen weighs 1.46 pounds. or 666 grams, which makes it more than 50% lighter than a 15-inch MacBook Air, and it’s just 7.6mm thick, making it thinner than an iPhone. You also get two speakers on the display, along with two USB Type-C ports, a mini-HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone port.

The portable monitor comes in two flavors: a non-touch model that starts at $339.99 when you trade in an old monitor or tablet ($399.99 if nothing to trade in) if you get in at the Super Early Bird level. But if you wait for it to hit store shelves, the Edge OLED 5D (non-touch) has a purported retail price of $569. InnLead also offers a touchscreen version with a built-in battery for $459.99 with a trade-in and $519.99 via the Super Early Bird option. The touchscreen display’s expected retail price is $700, though, so it is probably tempting to reserve one now if you’re interested in it.

Note that this does not include any accessories yet, except for the free magnetic cover stand (and lightbar or phone mount, depending on the package you choose). The magnetic phone mount will cost you $15.99, while the snap stand starts at $29.99, and the RGB wireless magnetic lightbar is $26.99. However, acquiring the mmWave transceiver requires a much more significant extra amount, $199.00.

As usual, please note that buying products on Indiegogo is not an outright purchase. Instead, you’re investing in it with the hope that you’ll be among the first to receive the product if and when it hits the market. So, you’re bearing some risk whenever you get something on platforms like Indiegogo or Kickstarter. Nevertheless, the Edge OLED 5D seems to be an interesting display, and we can’t help but wonder how it would perform against the best portable monitors in our regularly updated buyers' guide.