Samsung refreshes Odyssey, Smart Monitor, and ViewFinity monitors with AI technology

Odyssey OLEDs specifically get improved burn-in protection, for example

Samsung monitor refreshes announced early June 2024.
Yesterday, Samsung unveiled refreshed high-end OLED, IPS, and VA models from its Odyssey OLED, Smart Monitor, and ViewFinity lineups. Among the improvements brought to the monitors include near-universal AI enhancements, with 4K AI monitors now capable of upscaling content to 4K in real-time fully onboard, supposedly while maintaining gaming-appropriate latency.

2024 Samsung Monitor Refreshes (32-Inch Model Selection*)

Row 0 - Cell 0 Samsung Odyssey OLED G80SDSamsung Smart Monitor M80DSamsung Smart Monitor M50DSamsung ViewFinity S80UDSamsung ViewFinity S60D
Monitor Resolution3840 x 2160 (16:9 4K)3840 x 2160 (16:9 4K)1920 x 1080 (16:9 True HD)3840 x 2160 (16:9 4K)2560 x 1440 (16:9 Quad HD)
Refresh Rate240 Hz*** w/ FreeSync Premium Pro60 Hz60 Hz60 Hz100 Hz
Panel TypeOLEDVAVA32-Inch VA, 27-Inch IPSIPS
Estimated G2G Response Time.03 ms4 ms4 msNot Provided, Likely 4 msNot Provided, Likely 4 ms or lower
Brightness250 nits400 nits250 nits350 nits350 nits
HDR** SpecificationNot ListedHDR 10+HDR 10Not ListedNot Listed
Display Outputs2 HDMI, 1 DisplayPort1 HDMI, 1 USB-C2 HDMI1 HDMI, 1 DisplayPort, 1 USB-C1 HDMI, 1 DisplayPort, 1 USB-C

*There are a few more monitor models not listed here, but these are typically minor alterations (i.e., screen size) or slightly down- or upgraded versions of the "main" 32-inch offering.

**These monitors largely use self-branded HDR10 and HDR10+ ratings at brightness levels that would be considered insufficient for proper DisplayHDR (500 or higher). However, OLEDs and VA panels do have superb per-pixel dimming, so support for the HDR signal can still be decent here.

***The most notable omission, the 27-inch G60SD Odyssey OLED, is a 1440p 360 Hz panel and the fastest overall of the new batch.

This year, Samsung's Odyssey OLED monitors are pushing high refresh rate as a primary feature, with the 4K models boasting up to 240 Hz refresh rate and the 1440p models going up to 360 Hz refresh rate. Alongside the integration of the NQ8 Gen3 AI processor used in Samsung's 8K TVs, the 4K OLED G8 can upscale content to 4K when using Samsung Gaming Hub or native TV apps.

All OLED models have AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support, Samsung OLED Safeguard+, and OLED Flare Free Technology. The latter two features help protect the OLED from screen burn-in and prevent glare from disrupting image quality, respectively.

Samsung's Smart Monitor upgrades also include the NQM AI processor for the 4K Smart Monitor M8, as well as unique Active Voice Amplifier Pro and 360 Audio Mode features. The 360 Audio Mode only works when paired with Samsung's Galaxy Buds, and another Smart Monitor feature, Workout Tracker, also requires pairing to a Galaxy Watch.

Finally, new feature upgrades to Samsung's professional ViewFinity monitors focus on improving recyclability and a tool-less Easy Setup Stand alongside the usual pro-facing features like Eye Care. The S80UD specifically includes a KVM Switch and can charge 90-watt devices over USB-C.

