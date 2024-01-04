Samsung teases new Odyssey OLED monitors: 32:9 Curved Ultrawide 49-Inch G95SD and new flat screen 16:9 models

Samsung is teasing three new OLED monitors for this year, which will be shown at CES 2024: the OLED G6 G60SD, the OLED G8 G80SD, and the curved ultrawide G9 G95SD. One of these three monitors will replace the older Odyssey VA panels, while another provides a different configuration with features and specs similar to the existing Samsung Odyssey OLED monitor released in 2023.

The challenge is that Samsung will compete with other brands — including those that have sourced OLED panels from the company. One aspect that hasn't completely changed is the flat 16:9 monitor segments, requiring the need to have monitors under Odyssey and mainstream offerings, which were announced a month ago.

Image 1 of 3 The 2024 Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SD) (Image credit: Samsung) The 2024 Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD) (Image credit: Samsung) The 2024 Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SD) (Image credit: Samsung)

The OLED G6 is a 27" monitor with a 360Hz refresh rate. This QHD monitor has a 16:9 aspect ratio and 0.03 GTG response time. Samsung also introduced the 32-inch Odyssey OLED G8 G80SD monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate. This design appears to be based on Samsung's larger 34-inch Odyssey OLED G8 monitor, which has a 175 Hz refresh rate.



The OLED G9 G95SD is a top-tier configuration for potential ultrawide curved monitor buyers with a refresh rate of up to 240Hz and a 32:9 OLED monitor supporting a dual QHD resolution of 5,120 x 1,440. Samsung didn't share a lot of information about this monitor, but it will replace an older 1000R curved 49-inch OLED G9 monitor that uses a VA panel. Judging by the appearance, Samsung has put effort into G95SD's aesthetics by using a glossy white back panel with an RGB ring surrounding the mounting area for the stand and any Vesa mounts.

All the Odyssey OLED monitors are aimed towards gaming, with the OLED G8 and the G9 series having all-in-one entertainment features, positioning themselves well above the OLED G6 series.

Samsung brings OLED glare-free technology for all three monitors, promising to reduce light reflections and a better viewing experience for better gameplay regardless of the lighting conditions of its environment, basically being matte panels. These monitors have VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 and support AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. All three monitors will have two HDMI 2.1, a DisplayPort 1.4 for Video input, and a USB I/O hub.

But these are the only common features between the Odyssey OLED monitors. The Odyssey OLED G8 and the OLED G9 will have the 'Multi Control' feature, which works as a file transfer system between Samsung monitors and Galaxy Android devices using One UI 5.1.1 and above. The company explains, "Multi Control allows users to seamlessly transfer images and/or text between their compatible Samsung monitor and other Samsung devices — including their Galaxy Book, tablet or phone — for a smoother, more efficient work process using their mouse and keyboard."

The OLED G9 and the G8 will also include a Samsung SmartThings hub for Matter and Home Connectivity Alliance-compatible IoT devices. It will also support the Samsung Smart TV platform and Samsung Gaming Hub for streaming and cloud gaming.

Samsung will reveal the new monitors at CES, and we should see these monitors at retail in 2024. We'll know more about its specifications and pricing at the time of release or during CES 2024.