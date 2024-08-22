Wireless-powered 13-inch color e-paper monitor launched — device requires no signal or power cabling over 10 yards

Commercial display manufacturer Digital View just launched a 13.3-inch Wi-Fi-enabled E-Paper Display that’s powered wirelessly via Wi-Charge. The display can be placed practically anywhere, as long as it’s within line of sight of the Wi-Charge power transmitter.

This display uses E-Paper technology, which doesn’t consume much power, making it ideal for Wi-Charge, which can deliver between 100 to 300mW. The power range extends up to 10 meters (10.9 yards). Furthermore, its wireless connectivity lets you update its contents remotely, cutting down on maintenance and cables. In its press release, Digital View says that this e-paper display is meant for use in “various indoor environments where traditional power solutions are impractical or costly.”

(Image credit: Digital View)

Color e-paper displays are not new to the tech industry, and they’re the preferred tech for eBook readers due to their lower power consumption. Wi-Charge has also been around for at least seven years, with its wireless power technology first showcased at Computex 2017. However, this is the first time an e-paper display and wireless power are combined, delivering an innovative, helpful product for commercial applications.

Some of the applications for the e-paper signboard include retail spaces, where it could play host to menus, ads, promos, announcements, and more. And since it has wireless power, you can also move it around without worrying about power cables. They’re also helpful for setting up signs across hallways and ballrooms, making crowd management easier. And because it is completely wireless, you don’t have to worry about guests tripping over wires and cables and causing an accident.

(Image credit: Digital View)

The current 13-inch size is relatively small for outdoor advertising, though, as it’s just about the size of an iPad. But if Digital View can combine several displays, it would likely be able to put up larger displays that more people can see.

Digital View’s 13-inch color e-paper signboard could start a revolution in indoor and outdoor advertising. Its wireless setup makes it easy to install, set up, and obtain, and scaling the number of displays will take no time. You don’t have to make significant changes to your infrastructure to deploy the perfect amount of e-paper you need.