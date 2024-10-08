TP-Link's Archer BE800 Wi-Fi 7 router drops to a low $349.99 for Prime Day
The Archer BE800 is a high-performance Wi-Fi 7 router with equally beefy wired connectivity.
If you’re in the market for a new wireless router, it might be in your best interest to consider going with the new Wi-Fi 7 standard to futureproof your network (and future wireless clients). Wi-Fi 7 has emerged as the faster successor to Wi-Fi 6E, and while the first devices introduced using the standard were wildly expensive, prices are now coming down to more sane levels.
One such offering is the TP-Link Archer BE800, which is a tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router that is big on features. The router offers a combined 19 Gbps of throughput, delivering 1,376 Mbps over the 2.4 GHz band, 5,760 Mbps over the 5 GHz band, and 11,520 Mbps via the 6 GHz band. In addition, the Archer BE800 is EasyMesh compatible, allowing you to create a mesh network with other EasyMesh networks to expand coverage in your home.
TP-Link BE19000 Wi-Fi 7 Router (Archer BE800): now $349.99 at Amazon (was $599.99)
TP-Link's Archer BE800 Wi-Fi 7 router is available at an amazing price for Prime Day. The router usually retails for $599.99, but it is currently available for just $349.99. It is a tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router that includes four 2.5 Gbps ports and 10 Gbps ports to best support your high-speed fiber internet connections.
All your wireless needs are covered with full compliance with the Wi-Fi 7 specification (unlike cheaper devices, including the TP-Link Archer BE3600), and the wired networking is also robust. You get four 2.5 Gbps ports for LAN, a 10 Gbps Ethernet/Fiber combo WAN/LAN port and another 10 Gbps port for WAN/LAN. In addition, you’ll find a USB 3.0 port for adding a storage device to your network for easy accessibility.
One rather odd (but still interesting) feature of the Archer BE800 is the inclusion of a dot matrix-style LED panel on the front. Using a series of white LEDs, it can display the time, weather, or even emojis to add a bit of fun to an otherwise normal-looking router.
Brandon Hill is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware. He has written about PC and Mac tech since the late 1990s with bylines at AnandTech, DailyTech, and Hot Hardware. When he is not consuming copious amounts of tech news, he can be found enjoying the NC mountains or the beach with his wife and two sons.