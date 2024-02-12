Wi-Fi jamming to knock out cameras suspected in nine Minnesota burglaries -- smart security systems vulnerable as tech becomes cheaper and easier to acquire

A serial burglar in Edina, Minnesota is suspected of using a Wi-Fi jammer to knock out connected security cameras before stealing and making off with the victim's prized possessions. Minnesota doesn’t generally have a reputation as a hotbed for technology, so readers shouldn’t be surprised to hear that reports of Wi-Fi jammers used to assist burglaries in the U.S. go back several years. PSA: even criminals use technology, and more are now catching on -- so homeowners should think about mitigations.

Edina police suspect that nine burglaries in the last six months have been undertaken with Wi-Fi jammer(s) deployed to ensure incriminating video evidence wasn’t available to investigators. The modus operandi of the thief or thieves is thought to be something like this:

Homes in affluent areas are found

Burglars carefully watch the homes

The burglars avoid confrontation, so appear to wait until homes are empty

Seizing the opportunity of an empty home, the burglars will deploy Wi-Fi jammer(s)

“Safes, jewelry, and other high-end designer items,” are usually taken

A security expert interviewed by the source publication, KARE11, explained that the jammers simply confused wireless devices rather than blocking signals. They usually work by overloading wireless traffic “so that real traffic cannot get through,” the news site was told.

Jamming wireless security devices is a growing trend

Searching back through news reports concerning burglaries where Wi-Fi jammers have / may have been used surfaces plenty of prior evidence of this practice. A Ring community post about one of the firm’s wireless doorbells missing a porch thief after being subjected to a Wi-Fi deauthentication attack was posted back in January 2020. It is also easy to find reports of burglars using Wi-Fi jamming technology over 2021, 2022, and 2023 – with reports becoming more frequent over time.

We mention Ring as one of the firms that popularized video doorbells to solve multiple home security concerns, but other wireless smart home security products from Blink (Amazon) and Nest (Google) will also be vulnerable to wireless signal jamming.

Worryingly, Wi-Fi jamming is almost a trivial activity for potential thieves in 2024. KARE11 notes that it could buy jammers online very easily and cheaply, with prices ranging from $40 to $1,000. Jammers are not legal to use in the U.S. but they are very easy to buy online.

Before we go, there are a few suggestions given to those now wondering about the efficacy of their home security systems with wireless components. Firstly, physically connect some of the devices which allow for a wired connection and local storage of footage. Secondly, utilize smart home technology that makes it appear that someone is at home. Your device may also have the ability to send alerts when the signal / connection is interrupted, and playing with those settings might be worthwhile.