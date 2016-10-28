2K Hits The VR Games Market With 'Carnival Games VR' (Update: Now Available)

Update, 10/28/2016, 7:23am PT: Carnival Games VR is now available on the HTC Vive and on PlayStation VR for $19.99. The Oculus version of the game is set to release on December 6.

2K Games announced that it joined the ranks of virtual reality. The publisher revealed that Carnival Games VR will be the first virtual reality game published under its wing.

Carnival Games was initially developed by Cat Daddy Games as a Nintendo Wii title. The game consisted of carnival mini-games such as Dunk Tank, Hoops, Shooting Gallery, and over a dozen more attractions that you would find at a typical carnival. The Wii version of the game first hit store shelves in August 2007, and it was followed up by a sequel called Carnival Games Minigolf in October 2008.

The Carnival Games franchise went dormant after the launch of the minigolf game, but Cat Daddy Games has brought it back and plunged it into the new and exciting world of virtual reality. Carnival Games VR is set to launch this fall on the PSVR and HTC Vive. It will also hit the Oculus store before the end of the year.

Like the old Wii version, the VR edition of Carnival Games will include a dozen different mini-games. It includes common attractions, such as popping balloons with darts, knocking down milk jugs with a baseball, or sinking as many basketballs as you can in a few seconds. Or maybe you’d prefer something a bit more visceral, like being frightened in a haunted house.

Alley Ball: Roll the ball right into one of the holes at the end of the alley – try and get a high score!Ring Toss: Get rings to toss onto pegs for points so make sure you aim for the ones with the most points!Golden Arm: Wind up and test out your arm when you try to knock over the golden milk jug(s) with a baseball.Down The Stretch: Race to the finish by rolling the ball into the holes at the end of the ramp! Be sure to land them into the highlighted hole for an extra burst of speed.Pop Darts: Hit as many balloons as you can with darts but if you feel lucky, you can pop all eight balloons by hitting a moving target.Shark Tank: Don’t hesitate when it comes to hitting a moving target as fast as you can in order to dunk patrons into this water tank!Funnel Cake Stacker: It’s raining funnel cakes! Catch as many funnel cakes on the tray as you can.Swish: Test your basketball skills when you only have seconds to make as many baskets as possible.

As you would expect in a real carnival, the attractions in Carnival Games VR will spit out tickets for you to collect and cash in for virtual prizes. The game will also feature an online leaderboard that keeps track of the people with the highest ticket count.

Carnival Games VR will make its public debut during PAX West. 2K said that it will have a playable copy at the game at the event. If you aren’t going to be at PAX, the wait to try the game won’t be very long; the PSVR and Vive versions of Carnival Games VR will launch on October 28. The Oculus version will be available later this year. Each of the three versions of the game will be $19.99.