Raspberry Pi 4K Camera Unofficial Dev Kit Released

The Raspberry Pi HQ camera has provided HD image capturing for many in the Raspberry Pi community since its release. But makers looking for an alternative may want to check out this 4K Camera Dev Kit from e-Con Systems.

The camera is designed for use with the Raspberry Pi 4 and has a starting price listed at $99. This is an unofficial device and does not appear to have any compatibility with HQ camera lenses.

The e-Con Systems camera connects using the native Raspberry Pi camera interface. The kit includes a version of the cable you need as well as the camera module, base board and adapter board.

For the highest framerate, it can record with a 640 x 480 resolution for a maximum output of 110 fps. If you're willing to sacrifice fps, down to 9 fps to be exact, it can record with a resolution up to 4208 x 3120.

The product page indicates more documents are available for download, including a manual and spec details, but an email is required to access them. It's not clear how long it takes to receive the documents.