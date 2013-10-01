Sharp Sampling 4K IGZO Displays for 15.6-inch Laptops

Sharp has announced that in order to "support emerging demand for 4K panels for notebooks," the company has become the first manufacturer to provide 15.6-inch notebook displays that offer a resolution of 3840 x 2160 (282 ppi).
Though technical specifications are still pending, it is known that the panels utilize Sharp's IGZO technology which "improves light transmission and enables thin-film transistors to be more compact."
Sharp began sample deliveries of its 4K IGZO LCD panels this month, and production is scheduled to begin in February 2014 at Sharp's Kameyama Plant No. 2. While there's no information on what companies will be adopting this display, XBit Labs has speculated that Apple may install it onto the next-generation MacBook Pro "provided that supplies are decent."
And they wonder why the desktop market is losing sales.
Next we will be seeing 4K on phones... As if the clarity between a 720P and 1080P wasn't already baseline indistinguishable by the human eye...
Video and photo editing is also out of the question on a laptop.That leaves what? Watching videos? Higher resolutions mean greater viewing area on the desktop which equates to smaller font sizes at any given screen size. I suppose they should include a pair of glasses with magnification as well :)
actually, it's quite easy for me to tell the difference between a 1080p phone and a 720p phone.
But that's not the point. Very, very soon they're gonna run into a brick wall as far as advancing mobile displays go. After a flexible 1080p screen, what more could you want in a phone?
Where as on the desktop, there's so much more to improve on and they just won't do it.
If you've ever used a Chromebook Pixel or Retina MP you know what I'm talking about. Looking at those screens is pure joy.
1920x1200 displays work decently well for Eclipse and Visual Studio though they'd work better w/ 4:3 displays which no one makes any more :-P