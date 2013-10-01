Sharp Sampling 4K IGZO Displays for 15.6-inch Laptops

Sharp has announced that in order to "support emerging demand for 4K panels for notebooks," the company has become the first manufacturer to provide 15.6-inch notebook displays that offer a resolution of 3840 x 2160 (282 ppi).

Though technical specifications are still pending, it is known that the panels utilize Sharp's IGZO technology which "improves light transmission and enables thin-film transistors to be more compact."

Sharp began sample deliveries of its 4K IGZO LCD panels this month, and production is scheduled to begin in February 2014 at Sharp's Kameyama Plant No. 2. While there's no information on what companies will be adopting this display, XBit Labs has speculated that Apple may install it onto the next-generation MacBook Pro "provided that supplies are decent."